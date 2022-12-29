Technology News
Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Motorola has not yet announced an official launch date for the upcoming handset.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 14:15 IST
Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Motorola ThinkPhone promotional images leaked alongside Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

  • Motorola ThinkPhone is expected to support 68W fast charging
  • The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Motorola ThinkPhone is tipped to feature a carbon-fibre design

Motorola ThinkPhone has been a subject of several leaks, with the phone's expected design and specifications leaking ahead of its release. A new leak showcases promotional images of the upcoming handset, suggesting its design. The leaked images of the phone are similar to previous leaks, hinting at a triple rear camera setup and carbon-fibre texture on the back. The tipster also mentioned that the Motorola ThinkPhone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) posted promotional images of the Motorola ThinkPhone on Twitter on Wednesday. In the images, the ThinkPhone can be seen sitting alongside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The images show a rectangular rear camera module with a triple camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary lens, along with LED flash.

The Motorola ThinkPhone can be seen with uniform narrow bezels, a punch-hole cutout front camera at the top centre of the display, and a red function button on the left side rail. The tipster also mentioned that the upcoming handset will run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone is also expected to support 68W fast charging.

The new leak corroborates previous information from tipsters about the phone's expected specifications and design. Earlier this month, a leak tipped the phone to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola ThinkPhone is also expected to be come in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage options.

Aside from the 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, the rear camera module is said to include a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The Motorola ThinkPhone is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 15W wireless charging. Earlier leaked images also hint at an aramid fibre inlay aluminium frame — as seen in the most recent leak as well — measuring 158.76mmx74.38mmx8.26mm.

Despite the multiple leaks, Motorola have not yet confirmed specifications for the phone, neither have they announced an official launch date.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
