Motorola has not yet officially announced the Moto G 5G (2023)

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola could be working on the follow-up to the Moto G 5G (2022)

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is tipped to sport dual rear camera setup
  • The latest leak shows phone cases for the upcoming handset
  • The Moto G 5G (2022) launched in April in the US

Motorola's upcoming smartphone, the Moto G 5G (2023), has seemingly leaked. The American manufacturer has not yet officially announced the next entry in its popular G series of phones, but the latest leak suggests a follow-up to the Moto G 5G (2022) could be on its way. The leak shows a Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) protective case, hinting at the existence of the upcoming handset. The leak also contains renders of the Moto G 5G (2023), showcasing the expected design and build of the smartphone.

Slashleaks posted images of a clear phone case for the Moto G 5G (2023) on Tuesday. The leak comes from Leakspinner, who has over 100 confirmed leaks on the website. The images show renders of the upcoming handset, showcasing a flat body design with sharp edges.

The leaked images also hint at a hole-punch cutout front camera at the top centre of the screen and a dual rear camera setup at the back. The dual cameras are seen to sit in a rectangular camera module, which includes an LED flash. The module also hints at a 50-megapixel primary lens, just like the Motorola Moto 5G (2022).

Other details hinted in the renders include thin bezels, volume and power buttons on the right side, and a metallic silver design and colour variant. The design of the Motorola handset in the renders is completely different from the Moto G 5G (2022), which featured a curved body design.

Motorola launched the Moto G 5G (2022) in April in the US and was later made available in Canada. The handset is not available in Indian markets. The Moto G 5G (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT display, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G 5G (2022)
