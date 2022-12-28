Motorola's upcoming smartphone, the Moto G 5G (2023), has seemingly leaked. The American manufacturer has not yet officially announced the next entry in its popular G series of phones, but the latest leak suggests a follow-up to the Moto G 5G (2022) could be on its way. The leak shows a Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) protective case, hinting at the existence of the upcoming handset. The leak also contains renders of the Moto G 5G (2023), showcasing the expected design and build of the smartphone.

Slashleaks posted images of a clear phone case for the Moto G 5G (2023) on Tuesday. The leak comes from Leakspinner, who has over 100 confirmed leaks on the website. The images show renders of the upcoming handset, showcasing a flat body design with sharp edges.

The leaked images also hint at a hole-punch cutout front camera at the top centre of the screen and a dual rear camera setup at the back. The dual cameras are seen to sit in a rectangular camera module, which includes an LED flash. The module also hints at a 50-megapixel primary lens, just like the Motorola Moto 5G (2022).

Other details hinted in the renders include thin bezels, volume and power buttons on the right side, and a metallic silver design and colour variant. The design of the Motorola handset in the renders is completely different from the Moto G 5G (2022), which featured a curved body design.

Motorola launched the Moto G 5G (2022) in April in the US and was later made available in Canada. The handset is not available in Indian markets. The Moto G 5G (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT display, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

