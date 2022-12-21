Technology News
Motorola ThinkPhone Key Specifications Tipped; Leaked Images Suggest Triple Rear Cameras

The upcoming handset is rumoured to sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED display.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 December 2022 16:28 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Motorola ThinkPhone is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera

  • Motorola Thinkphone could include a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset does not have an official launch date yet
  • Motorola ThinkPhone is tipped to have a 12GB RAM option

Motorola ThinkPhone, the upcoming smartphone from Motorola, is the subject of new leaks that suggest its specifications and design. The handset, which was earlier tipped to launch as the Lenovo ThinkPhone, is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, according to a tipster. The Motorola ThinkPhone is also expected to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, another reliable tipster has posted images of the upcoming device on Twitter.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Motorola ThinkPhone is expected to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The upcoming handset from Motorola is also tipped to include up to 512GB internal storage, with 128GB and 256GB options also available.

In his tweet on Tuesday, the tipster also detailed camera specifications of the ThinkPhone. The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary lens with OIS, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary shooter. The ThinkPhone is also said to include a 32-megapixel front camera.

Other specifications tipped include a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, 15W wireless charging capability, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

In a separate tweet, reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted images of a handset believed to be the Motorola ThinkPhone. The images also showcase a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary lens. The images also show thin symmetrical bezels and a centre hole-punch cutout for the front camera at the top. The phone can be seen in a black colour variant, with carbon-fibre finish and ThinkPhone branding on the back.

Images of the upcoming handset also leaked online earlier this week. Reports said that the phone is expected to feature an aramid fibre inlay aluminium frame, measuring 158.76mmx74.38mmx8.26mm. Earlier reports had tipped the upcoming handset to launch as either the Moto Edge 40 Fusion, or as the Lenovo ThinkPhone, as seen on the Chinese 3C certification listing. Motorola has not yet announced an official release date for the ThinkPhone.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Motorola ThinkPhone, Motorola, Motorola ThinkPhone Specifications, Motorola ThinkPhone Design, Lenovo
