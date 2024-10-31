Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G (2024) were unveiled as the latest feature phones by HMD. The new phones come with wireless FM radio support and have an MP3 player. Both phones include Nokia's classic Snake game. The Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G feature a 2.0-inch display. The former houses a 1,450mAh battery, while the latter gets a 1,000mAh cell. The Nokia 125 4G (2024) appears to be a a rebrand of the recently announced Nokia 110 4G (2024), while the specifications of the Nokia 108 4G (2024) match with the HMD 105 4G.

Price and availability details of Nokia 108 4G (2024) and the Nokia 125 4G (2024) are yet to be announced. They are currently listed on the company's official website. The Nokia 108 4G (2024) is available in Black and Cyan colours, while the Nokia 125 4G (2024) comes in Blue and Titanium shades.

Nokia 108 4G (2024), Nokia 125 4G (2024) Specifications

Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G (2024) feature 2-inch displays. Both models have FM radio with wired and wireless modes. They include a voice recorder and dual flashlight. The brand claims that both phones offer space for saving up to 2,000 contacts.

The 4G handsets boast an MP3 player. They are equipped with 128MB RAM and 64MB internal storage, which is expandable via the microSD card slot. They are loaded with Nokia's old Snake game. They offer Cloud apps and services as well.

HMD has packed a 1,450 mAh battery on the Nokia 108 4G (2024) that is said to deliver up to 15 days of standby time on a single charge. The Nokia 125 4G has a smaller 1,000mAh battery and nano SIM support.

Specifications of the Nokia 125 4G (2024) indicate that it is a rebrand of the recently launched Nokia 110 4G (2024). The Nokia 108 4G (2024), on the other hand, shares most of its key features with the HMD 105 4G, but gets a smaller 2-inch display.