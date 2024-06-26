HMD has brought back the Nokia 3210 feature phone in India on Tuesday. The launch marks the 25th anniversary of the original unveiling of the phone. The new Nokia 3210 feature phone comes in three colour options and offers YouTube access. It packs a 1,450mAh battery and includes a 2-megapixel camera. The feature phone runs on Unisoc T107 and has FM streaming support. The Nokia 3210 features a preloaded UPI application approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Besides the Nokia 3210, the Finnish brand also unveiled the Nokia 235 and Nokia 220 4G.

Nokia 3210 price in India

The Nokia 3210 is priced at Rs. 3,999 and it is offered in Grunge Black, Scuba Blue, and Y2K Gold colour options. The new phone is available for purchase via the Nokia India website, Amazon and other retail outlets.

Nokia 3210 specifications

The dual-SIM Nokia 3210 runs on the S30+​ operating system and sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC, along with 128MB of RAM and 64MB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 32GB via the dedicated microSD card slot.

It has a 2-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside rear LED flash. The Nokia 3210 comes preloaded with an NPCI-approved UPI application for scan-and-pay functionality. The phone includes Nokia's classic Snake game and offers access to YouTube and YouTube Music. It supports eight apps including Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game, and Tetris.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0. The Nokia 3210 sports FM radio with wired and wireless mode and an MP3 player. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and there is a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 9.8 hrs hours of talk time on a 4G network. The handset measures 122x52x13.14mm.