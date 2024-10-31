Technology News
Honor Watch 5 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, eSIM Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Watch 5 comes with 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2024 12:49 IST
Honor Watch 5 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, eSIM Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch 5 comes in Morning Gold, Moon Shadow Grey, Obsidian Black, Pine Green, and Snow White shades

Highlights
  • Honor Watch 5 is equipped with AccuTrack positioning system
  • The smartwatch has a one-click health scan feature
  • The Honor Watch 5 is backed by a 480mAh battery
Honor Watch 5 was launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro. The smartwatch was unveiled globally during IFA Berlin 2024. It comes with a 1.85-inch rectangular AMOLED screen, a rotating crown, and eSIM support. The watch is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days. Honor's Watch 5 has an IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It also carries a 5 ATM rating.

Honor Watch 5 Price, Availability

Honor Watch 5 price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the Morning Gold and Obsidian Black options, while the Moon Shadow Grey, Pine Green, and Snow White variants are listed at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,200). The watch will be available for pre-order in China via the official Honor website from November 1 and will go on sale starting November 8.

Honor Watch 5 Specifications, Features

The Honor Watch 5 is equipped with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 450 x 390 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 322ppi pixel density. There is a functional rotating crown on the right edge of the watch. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as well as a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Honor's Watch 5 comes with health monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress sensors alongside sleep and menstrual cycle trackers. It has a one-click health scan feature as well, which is said to provide users with a comprehensive reading of all their vital signs within sixty seconds.

The Heart Health Study monitors of the Honor Watch 5 can warn users of conditions like suspected atrial fibrillation, premature beats, irregular heart rhythm, high or low heart rate, and sleep apnea, according to the company. The watch also comes with an AI-backed weight loss assistant which can help users calculate calorie deficit, make a diet plan and customise their weight-loss regimen.

The Honor Watch 5 is backed by a 480mAh battery and comes with Turbo X Smart Power Management technology, which is said to improve its energy usage. The battery is claimed to last up to 15 days on Bluetooth mode and up to 10 days on eSIM mode.

Connectivity options for the Honor Watch 5 include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS. The AccuTrack positioning system is said to offer users improved GPS tracking. The watch body measures 45.6mm x 39.4mm x 11mm in size and weighs 35g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
