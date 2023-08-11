Honor, a former subsidiary of Huawei, is gearing up to launch a new device in India. The company on Thursday teased the arrival of a new product through a social media post. The upcoming device is speculated to be Honor 90 smartphone series. The Chinese smartphone brand has been inactive in the Indian smartphone arena for the last three years. Interestingly, former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also hinted at his alliance with Honor India. The Honor 90 was launched in China earlier this year alongside the flagship-grade Honor 90 Pro.

Honor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease a new product launch in India. It states “Hello” to a new era of innovation. Stay tuned for more updates.” Additionally, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, teased his association with the company and he retweeted Honor's tweet with the caption “What's cooking at @HonorTechIndia? Stay connected with us." Sheth left Realme in June this year.

Owing to the latest developments, it is largely being speculated that Honor 90 series may break cover soon. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were launched in China in May with initial price tags of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

Both models feature full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The Honor 90 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, while the Honor 90 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. They have triple rear camera setups led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery. Honor 90 has 66W wired charging support, whereas the Honor 90 Pro supports 90W wired charging.

Honor has not released any new handset in India since 2020 as it continued to distribute smartwatches, tablets, and laptops for the past three years. Therefore, the launch of new phones would be a comeback for the company in the smartphone segment. Recently, Honor had also filed a trademark “Honor For Knights” under the mobiles and smartphones category with Madhav Sheth as the proprietor.

