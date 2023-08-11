Technology News

Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Madhav Sheth Confirms Association With the Brand

Honor shared a poster to announce the launch of new products on X, which is being speculated to be Honor 90 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 August 2023 11:05 IST
Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Madhav Sheth Confirms Association With the Brand

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 was launched in China in May

Highlights
  • Honor has not released any new handset in India since 2020
  • This would mark Honor's re-entry into Indian market
  • Honor 90 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Honor, a former subsidiary of Huawei, is gearing up to launch a new device in India. The company on Thursday teased the arrival of a new product through a social media post. The upcoming device is speculated to be Honor 90 smartphone series. The Chinese smartphone brand has been inactive in the Indian smartphone arena for the last three years. Interestingly, former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also hinted at his alliance with Honor India. The Honor 90 was launched in China earlier this year alongside the flagship-grade Honor 90 Pro.

Honor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease a new product launch in India. It states “Hello” to a new era of innovation. Stay tuned for more updates.” Additionally, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, teased his association with the company and he retweeted Honor's tweet with the caption “What's cooking at @HonorTechIndia? Stay connected with us." Sheth left Realme in June this year.

Owing to the latest developments, it is largely being speculated that Honor 90 series may break cover soon. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro were launched in China in May with initial price tags of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

Both models feature full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The Honor 90 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, while the Honor 90 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. They have triple rear camera setups led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery. Honor 90 has 66W wired charging support, whereas the Honor 90 Pro supports 90W wired charging.

Honor has not released any new handset in India since 2020 as it continued to distribute smartwatches, tablets, and laptops for the past three years. Therefore, the launch of new phones would be a comeback for the company in the smartphone segment. Recently, Honor had also filed a trademark “Honor For Knights” under the mobiles and smartphones category with Madhav Sheth as the proprietor.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 90 Pro

Honor 90 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2664 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor India, Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro, Madhav Sheth
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Disney, Netflix, Media Firms Rake in Profit Amid SAG, WGA Hollywood Strikes
Apple, Broadcom Reach 'Potential Settlement' With Caltech in WiFi Chip Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Related Stories

Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Madhav Sheth Confirms Association With the Brand
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
  2. This New OnePlus Smartphone Will Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  3. Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Honor 90 Series May Debut Soon
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM; A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  5. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  6. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
  7. Poco Pods True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Intel's Sandra Rivera Talks About Ambitions in India, Future Investments
  9. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Confirmed to Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage; to Get Repositioned Fingerprint Sensor
  2. X Video Calling Support Confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino as Elon Musk-Led Firm Expands Functionality
  3. Elon Musk's X Reduces Minimum Requirement for Impressions for Ad Revenue Sharing to 5 Million
  4. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
  5. WhatsApp Beta Adds Multi-Account Feature for Testers on Android: How It Works
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Update in Select Regions
  7. Bitcoin Price Stays Under $30,000; Ether, Stablecoins and Memecoins Register Losses
  8. Microsoft's Role in US Government Data Breach to Be Investigated by Cybersecurity Panel: Report
  9. Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Madhav Sheth Confirms Association With the Brand
  10. Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, Sea of Stars, and Lost Judgement lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for August 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.