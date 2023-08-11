Tech giant X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, announced a new update to their Ads Revenue program for creators, reducing the minimum amount of impressions needed from 15M to 5M.

The company tweeted from its official handle, “Now, even more people can get paid to post! We've lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We've also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 (roughly Rs. 4,137) to $10 (roughly Rs. 827). Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access.”

Now, even more people can get paid to post!



We've lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We've also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10.



Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access. — Support (@Support) August 10, 2023

X has also lowered its payment threshold from USD 5O to USD 10.

Elon Musk on the other hand shared some more information regarding the new update and tweeted, “This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views. Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity.”

This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views.



Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity. https://t.co/87MqqyUu2E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Previously, the micro-blogging site required users to have a minimum of 15 million impressions within three months to qualify for ad revenue sharing.

According to The Verge, an American Technology news website, Musk announced the revenue-sharing plan in February, and the company sent out the first round of payments for eligible accounts (with paid verification via Twitter Blue or Verified organizations, 15 million “organic” impressions in the last three months, and at least 500 followers) a couple of weeks ago before opening up registration to more people.

