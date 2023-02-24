Nokia C02 has been silently launched by the company as the newest arrival in the entry-level segment. The latest offering from the company sports a 5.45-inch LCD display with FWVGA+ resolution. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio and features thick bezels. The smartphone has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and packs a 3,000 mAh battery with 5Q charging support. It runs on Android 12 (Go edition) out of the box. While most phones these days are equipped with a fixed battery, the Nokia C02 features a removable battery.

Pricing for the Nokia C02 and availability are yet to be revealed. The company is expected to announce these details soon as the handset has already been listed on the company's website.

It will be sold in Charcoal Gray and Dark Cyan colour options in a single 2GB+32GB storage configuration. It is expected to go on sale via Nokia.com and other partner retail stores.

Nokia C02 specifications, features

The Nokia C02 runs on Android 12 (Go edition) out of the box. It sports a 5.45-inch LCD display with FWVGA+ (480 x 854 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has thick bezels and a polycarbonate frame with a nano-texture back. It is equipped with an unspecified quad-core SoC paired with 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded (up to 256GB) via a microSD card slot.

For optics, it features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera features portrait mode, time-lapse, beautification support, and an LED flash, according to the company. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh removable battery with 5W charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is also claimed to support face unlocking with masks and the company says the handset will receieve 2 years of quarterly security updates. Besides, the smartphone measures 10 mm x 148.7 mm x 71.2 mm and weighs 191 g.

