Nokia X30 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia X30 5G is priced at Rs. 48,999 in India

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 February 2023 17:26 IST
Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia X30 5G is offered in Cloudy Blue and Ice White shades

Highlights
  • Nokia X30 5G has 4,200mAh battery
  • It offers 256GB of onboard storage
  • Nokia X30 5G supports 33W fast charging

Nokia X30 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest offering in the company's X series portfolio. The handset was originally unveiled in select European markets in September last year. The Nokia X30 5G is claimed to be HMD Global's most eco-friendly smartphone yet to date with a recycled aluminium frame and recycled plastic back. It features a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The Nokia X30 5G is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging that is said to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The Nokia X30 5G is confirmed to receive three years of Android and security updates.

Nokia X30 5G price in India, availability

Price of the Nokia X30 5G in India has been set at Rs. 48,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. This is a special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. It is offered in Cloudy Blue and Ice White shades. It is currently available for pre-booking via Nokia India website and Amazon. The sale will commence from February 20.

As an introductory offer, Nokia is providing Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via the company website. It is also offering Nokia Comfort earbuds worth Rs. 2,799 and a 33W charger worth Rs. 2,999 free with the handset. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,084 per month.

Nokia X30 5G specifications

The Nokia X30 5G runs on Android 12 and the company is promising three OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for the device. It has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The handset is claimed to have an eco-friendly build with a 100 percent recycled aluminium frame and a 65 percent recycled plastic back.

For optics, the Nokia X30 5G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel PureView OIS primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor. The rear camera unit has Corning Gorilla Glass layer and supports different photography modes including AI Portrait, Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, Tripod Mode, and Night Selfie. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. It offers 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Nokia X30 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nokia X30 5G has IP67 water-resistant build as well. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

The Nokia X30 5G carries a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 158.9x73.9x7.99mm and weighs about 185 grams.

