Nokia X30 was unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin on September 1, 2022. HMD Global has positioned the Nokia X30 as its most eco-friendly handset ever while being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Nokia now seems to be gearing up to launch the Nokia X30 5G smartphone in India, according to a tweet by HMD Global's Vice President for India & MENA, Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar.

In the tweet, HMD Global's Vice President for India & MENA Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, confirmed that the Nokia X30 5G will be "coming soon to India". However, the company executive shied away from revealing the exact timeline of the phone's launch in India.

Sanmeet Kocchar also added in his tweet that the Nokia X30 5G smartphone is built with 100 percent recycled aluminum and 65 percent recycled plastic. The use of recycled material for manufacturing has helped Nokia position the Nokia X30 5G as its most eco-friendly smartphone to date.

Our Nokia X30 5G is made with 100 recycled aluminium & 65% recycled plastic and we are here together to make a better tomorrow.

Nokia X30 5G coming soon to India.

The Nokia X30 5G unveiled at the IFA 2022 event in September last year is, as mentioned previously, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and comes in two memory and storage variants - a 6GB RAM + 128 internal storage model, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage model. It gets a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, houses an in-display fingerprint scanner, and sports a punch-hole cutout for its 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

In the camera department, the 5G smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup which is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide unit. The Nokia X30 5G is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, while also supporting NFC connectivity. The handset is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

However, it is yet to be seen whether the Nokia X30 5G smartphone will launch with the same specifications and features in India.

