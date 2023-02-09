Technology News

Nokia X30 5G India Launch Teased, Said to Be Manufactured Using Recycled Materials

Nokia X30 5G was unveiled at the IFA 2022 event in Berlin in September last year.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 February 2023 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia X30 5G smartphone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Nokia X30 5G is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43 inch full-HD+ display
  • The smartphone is claimed to be Nokia's most eco-friendly smartphone ever

Nokia X30 was unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin on September 1, 2022. HMD Global has positioned the Nokia X30 as its most eco-friendly handset ever while being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Nokia now seems to be gearing up to launch the Nokia X30 5G smartphone in India, according to a tweet by HMD Global's Vice President for India & MENA, Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar.

In the tweet, HMD Global's Vice President for India & MENA Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, confirmed that the Nokia X30 5G will be "coming soon to India". However, the company executive shied away from revealing the exact timeline of the phone's launch in India.

Sanmeet Kocchar also added in his tweet that the Nokia X30 5G smartphone is built with 100 percent recycled aluminum and 65 percent recycled plastic. The use of recycled material for manufacturing has helped Nokia position the Nokia X30 5G as its most eco-friendly smartphone to date.

The Nokia X30 5G unveiled at the IFA 2022 event in September last year is, as mentioned previously, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and comes in two memory and storage variants - a 6GB RAM + 128 internal storage model, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage model. It gets a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, houses an in-display fingerprint scanner, and sports a punch-hole cutout for its 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

In the camera department, the 5G smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup which is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide unit. The Nokia X30 5G is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, while also supporting NFC connectivity. The handset is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

However, it is yet to be seen whether the Nokia X30 5G smartphone will launch with the same specifications and features in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nokia, Nokia X30 5G, HMD Global
