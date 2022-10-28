Nokia G60 5G has been confirmed to launch in India soon. The licensee HMD Global has announced that the 5G smartphone will be available for pre-order in the country soon. It is listed on the India website in two colour options with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Nokia G60 5G was initially unveiled during the IFA 2022 event in Berlin in September. The listing confirms specifications including 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, and 4,500mAh battery on the Nokia G60 5G. It has a waterdrop-style notch display and carries a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Through a tweet, Nokia on Friday announced that it will soon start pre-booking for the Nokia G60 5G in India with exclusive offers. Ahead of the launch, the company has also listed the Nokia G60 5G on its India website revealing its specifications. But the brand has not revealed the launch date and India pricing details of the smartphone.

Be ready for tomorrow with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple AI camera, high-speed 5G connectivity and years of hardware and software support on the new Nokia G60 5G.



Pre-booking with exclusive offers, coming soon.#NokiaG605G #TomorrowisHere #Nokiaphones #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/pgrEe2IqqM — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 28, 2022

The listing of the Nokia G60 5G smartphone suggests Black and Ice colour options. It was earlier unveiled in select global markets with a starting price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,000).

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Nokia G60 5G runs on Android 12 and has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As mentioned, the 5G smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the listing indicates an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

It is listed to include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-Compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, Nokia G60 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports Face Unlock for authentication.

