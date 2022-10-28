Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website

Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website

Nokia G60 5G features a waterdrop-style notch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 October 2022 19:44 IST
Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G60 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Nokia G60 5G is listed in two colour options
  • It is listed with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • Nokia G60 5G features a fingerprint scanner

Nokia G60 5G has been confirmed to launch in India soon. The licensee HMD Global has announced that the 5G smartphone will be available for pre-order in the country soon. It is listed on the India website in two colour options with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Nokia G60 5G was initially unveiled during the IFA 2022 event in Berlin in September. The listing confirms specifications including 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, and 4,500mAh battery on the Nokia G60 5G. It has a waterdrop-style notch display and carries a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Through a tweet, Nokia on Friday announced that it will soon start pre-booking for the Nokia G60 5G in India with exclusive offers. Ahead of the launch, the company has also listed the Nokia G60 5G on its India website revealing its specifications. But the brand has not revealed the launch date and India pricing details of the smartphone.

The listing of the Nokia G60 5G smartphone suggests Black and Ice colour options. It was earlier unveiled in select global markets with a starting price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,000).

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Nokia G60 5G runs on Android 12 and has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As mentioned, the 5G smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the listing indicates an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

It is listed to include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-Compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, Nokia G60 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports Face Unlock for authentication.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia G60 5G

Nokia G60 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1800x2048 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G60 5G, Nokia G60 5G Specifications, Nokia G60 5G Price, Nokia
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech, Check Facts More Robustly: Rahul Gandhi
Twitter's Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, 2 Other Fired Executives' Total Compensation Worth $122 Million: Equilar
Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Politicians Warn Billionaire of Regulations
  2. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech: Rahul Gandhi
  3. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With Blistering 210W Charging Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  5. Are These the Best Phones You Can Buy Under Rs. 30,000?
  6. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Amends IT Rules to Set Up Grievance Appellate Panels for Social Media
  2. Twitter's Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, 2 Other Fired Executives' Total Compensation Worth $122 Million: Equilar
  3. Nokia G60 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC India Launch Confirmed, Phone Listed on Official Website
  4. Twitter Would Now Hopefully Act Against Hate Speech, Check Facts More Robustly: Rahul Gandhi
  5. Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition With 210W Charging, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo A Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W Charging Tipped to Be in the Works
  7. Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers
  8. Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
  9. YouTube to Certify Health Care Providers' Channels to Curb Misinformation Among 2 Billion Users
  10. Windows 11 Gets Instant Hotspot Access via Phone Link With the Latest Insider Preview Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.