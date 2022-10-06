Technology News
Nokia G11 Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, Bloatware-Free Android 12 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia has promised two OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for this smartphone.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

The Nokia G11 Plus comes in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue colours

Highlights
  • Nokia G11 Plus is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC
  • It is said to have a battery life of up to 3 days
  • The Nokia G11 Plus has a fingerprint sensor on the back

Nokia G11 Plus appears to have been quietly launched in India on Thursday. The company had teased the arrival of this smartphone in India on Wednesday with a caption suggesting that it will offer a bloatware-free Android experience. HMD Global released this affordable smartphone in the global market earlier this year in June. The Nokia G11 Plus gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, Nokia claims that its battery can provide a backup for up to three days.

Nokia G11 Plus price in India, availability

The Nokia G11 Plus has a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model that is listed for Rs. 12,499 on the Nokia India site. It comes in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue colours. We can expect this budget Nokia smartphone to be soon available in other leading retail and online stores.

Nokia G11 Plus specifications, features

The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC. There is also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be extended via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It runs on a bloatware-free Android 12 OS and the company has promised two OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia G11 Plus features a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus and an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel fixed-focus depth camera on the back. On the front, this smartphone sports an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

It measures 164.8x75.9x8.55mm and weighs about 192g, the company says. The Nokia G11 Plus is said to have 3-day battery life and support 10W charging. This is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. It gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. For security, this handset gets a Face Unlock feature and a rear fingerprint sensor. It has received an IP52 rating for great water resistance.

Nokia G11 Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, Bloatware-Free Android 12 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
