Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Nokia G60 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 November 2022 10:50 IST
Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

The Nokia G60 5G sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nokia G60 5G supports both SA and NSA 5G networks
  • It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging
  • The Nokia G60 5G is 8.61mm thin, weighs around 190g

Nokia G60 5G launched in India last week and is now set to go on sale in the country for the first time on Tuesday. This smartphone supports 5G non-standalone (NSA) architecture and standalone (SA) 5G networks, making it essentially compatible with all 5G telecom providers in India. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A Snapdragon 695 5G SoC powers this Nokia smartphone. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Nokia G60 5G price in India, availability

The Nokia G60 5G costs Rs. 29,999 for its sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available to purchase from the Nokia India site from Tuesday. This Nokia smartphone comes in Black and Ice colours.

Nokia G60 5G specifications, features

The handset gets a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen is also shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Nokia G60 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It runs on Android 12 out of the box, and Nokia has also promised to provide up to three OS upgrades and up to 3 years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia G60 5G has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with camera features like Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, and AI Portrait.

It measures 165.99x75.93x8.61mm and weighs about 190g, as per the company. This smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The Nokia G60 5G has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC connectivity. This Nokia smartphone has an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G handset that also offers eSIM support.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nokia G60 5G, Nokia G60 5G price in India, Nokia G60 5G specifications, Nokia
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
