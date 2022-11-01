Nokia G60 5G launched in India on Tuesday. This smartphone includes support for 5G non-standalone (NSA) architecture. It also features support for Jio True 5G standalone (SA) connectivity. Under the hood, this Nokia smartphone packs a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Nokia G60 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and is said to have a battery life of up to 2 days.

Nokia G60 5G price in India, availability

The Nokia G60 5G is available to pre-order in India from the official Nokia store till November 7. During this period, customers can get the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599 for free with the purchase of the Nokia handset. It comes in Black and Ice colour options and is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Nokia G60 5G will go on sale in India for the first time on November 8 via Nokia.com and leading online portals.

Nokia G60 5G specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also has a peak brightness of 500 nits and features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Nokia G60 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It runs on Android 12 and the company has promised up to three OS upgrades as well as up to three years of monthly Android security updates.

It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Nokia G60 5G also sports an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. This smartphone comes with imaging features like Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, and AI Portrait.

The Nokia G60 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It measures 165.99x75.93x8.61mm and weighs about 190g, as per the company. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This Nokia smartphone also has an IP52 water and dust resistance rating.

This is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that also offers eSIM support. It uses the 5G NSA architecture used by most telecom providers in India. The Nokia G60 5G also features 5G SA technology for compatibility with Jio True 5G. Furthermore, It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC connectivity. The handset also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

