Nubia Z70 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Set for Global Launch on November 26

Customers who join the launch event will have a chance to win a free Nubia Z70 Ultra, earbuds, and a limited-edition phone case, the company says.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 November 2024 09:51 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Z70 Ultra is confirmed to come in three colourways, including Black Seal

Highlights
  • Nubia Z60 Ultra is confirmed to make its global debut soon
  • The handset will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
  • Its camera system is said to feature a 35mm variable aperture lens
Nubia Z70 Ultra is set to launch in China on November 21 as the successor to last year's Nubia Z60 Ultra. Ahead of its imminent launch, the company has confirmed details about its global debut as well. The upcoming handset will be released in the global markets less than a week after its unveiling in China and may come with features such as a 1.5K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, IP69-rated build, and a 35mm variable aperture lens.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Global Launch Date

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Nubia Z70 Ultra global launch will take place on November 26 at 7 am EST (5:30 pm IST). Customers who join the launch event will receive benefits such as a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) discount coupon and a chance to win a free Nubia Z70 Ultra, earbuds, and a limited-edition phone case.

The company has also kicked off a giveaway campaign ahead of the launch with similar rewards. One winner will be awarded the Nubia Z70 Ultra, while 10 customers each will be eligible to receive Nubia earbuds and a $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700) discount coupon applicable on the Nubia Z70 Ultra.

Camera Specifications

In addition to the global launch date, Nubia also shared marketing materials for the Z70 Ultra on its Weibo handle, boasting the capabilities of its camera system. The handset will be equipped with a 35mm variable aperture lens with aperture size flexibility ranging from f/1.59 to f/4.0.

It is also confirmed to be equipped with a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with a wider f/2.48 aperture compared to its predecessor. Completing the optics unit is said to be an ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 122-degree field of view and closest focus distance of just 2.5cm. The Nubia Z70 Ultra will come with camera-centric features such as Night Sky Mode, AI Super Panorama Mode, and Starburst Mode.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Tipped to Launch in 2025 Alongside Flagship Foldable Model

