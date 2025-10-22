Nubia Z80 Ultra was unveiled in China on Wednesday as the latest flagship handset from the ZTE subsidiary. The handset features a large 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ultra-fast touch sampling, and eye protection technologies. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. With a 7,200mAh battery, AI-assisted camera system, and professional-grade gaming features, the Z80 Ultra is claimed to deliver a comprehensive flagship experience.

Nubia Z80 Ultra Price, Colour Options

Nubia Z80 Ultra price is set at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 61,600) for the 12GB + 512GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,300) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 70,200), respectively. It is sold in Phantom Black and Condensed Light White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations of the Nubia Z80 Ultra Starry Night version are priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 69,000) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 73,900), respectively. The Luo Tianyi Limited Edition is available in a 16GB + 512GB option and is available at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 71,400). All variants are on sale in the country via the ZTE e-store.

Nubia Z80 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Nubia Z80 Ultra sports a 6.85-inch 2K (2,688×1,216 pixels) AMOLED display with X10 under-screen luminous material, a 144Hz high refresh rate, up to 2592Hz PWM dimming, a 3,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, SGS low blue light certification, and AI twilight eye protection.

It is powered by Qualcomm's latest octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 16-based MyOS 16. The Red Magic CUBE engine optimises gaming, while the composite liquid metal cooling system with a super-large 3D ice steel VC helps with heat dissipation. The handset gives users professional-level control through the Synopsys Touch IC and physical gaming keys.

The Nubia Z80 Ultra features the Neovision Taishan AI Imaging 5.0 system. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Light and Shadow Master 990 flagship sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. At the front, it carries a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It supports AI-assisted features such as inspiration filters, aesthetic composition suggestions, magic advice, Ant perspective, voice guidance, and a physical photo button for ease of use.

Nubia packs a 7,200mAh battery in the Z80 Ultra model, with support for 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging, as well as wireless reverse charging. It is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. The handset measures 164.5×77.2×8.6mm in size and weighs about 227g.