Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Air Launched at IFA 2025 With Sleek 5.9mm Profile and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Nubia Air Launched at IFA 2025 With Sleek 5.9mm Profile and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

ZTE Nubia Air comes with IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 18:13 IST
Nubia Air Launched at IFA 2025 With Sleek 5.9mm Profile and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Air is offered in three colour options, including two black shades

Highlights
  • ZTE Nubia Air has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is powered by a Unisoc T8300 chip with 8GB of RAM
  • Cameras include a 50-megapixel rear sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie lens
Advertisement

ZTE unveiled the Nubia Air in global markets on Friday at IFA 2025 in Berlin. It arrives as the latest handset in the ultra-slim smartphone space, where Samsung also recently introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge. The ZTE Nubia Air features a 5.9mm slim profile. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Unisoc T8300 processor powers the handset, coupled with 256GB of onboard storage. The ZTE Nubia Air comes with IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Nubia Air Price, Availability

Pricing for the Nubia Air is set at $279 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and it comes in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be available for purchase in Europe this month, and customers can purchase it in Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and other markets later this year.

The handset is offered in Titanium Black, Streamer Black, and Titanium Desert colourways.

Nubia Air Features, Specifications

The Nubia Air sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,720×1,224 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 440ppi pixel density, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The panel supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. In terms of dimensions, the handset is 5.9mm thin and weighs 172g. It has IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Nubia Air is powered by a Unisoc T8300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable by another 12GB. The brand claims it has an AI Performance Engine, which optimises CPU performance, identifies rarely used applications and freezes them, for achieving up to 20 percent better battery life.

For optics, the Nubia Air comes with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset supports features such as Video Anti-Shake, AI Super Night, AI HDR, and a dedicated VLOG mode. Apart from this, there is a suite of AI editing tools, including Magic Editor, and Magic Eraser.

Productivity-linked features on the Nubia Air include AI Real-time Translate for two-way translation during phone calls and AI Conversation Translate for translation of face-to-face conversations. It also has AI Noise Cancellation with AI Echo Cancellation 3.0 for an improved experience during calls.

The Nubia Air packs a 5,000mAh battery. The company has not revealed charging speed details.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ZTE Nubia Air, ZTE Nubia Air Price, ZTE Nubia Air Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Edge 60 Neo Launched Alongside Moto G06, Moto G06 Power at IFA 2025
Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch
Nubia Air Launched at IFA 2025 With Sleek 5.9mm Profile and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Unveils Second-Gen Legion Go Handheld With Big Upgrades, Bigger Price
  2. Moto Book 60 Pro With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India
  3. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  4. Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. NFTs Gain Momentum With $578 Million Trades in August 2025
  6. OnePlus 15 Will Swap Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras for This New Image Engine
  7. Facebook Wants You to Poke Your Friends in 2025
  8. IFA 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Neo Unveiled Alongside Moto G06, Moto G06 Power
  9. Nubia Air Unveiled at IFA 2025 With a Slim 5.9mm Profile and a Big Battery
  10. WhatsApp Could Implement iOS 26's Liquid Glass Across its iPhone App
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Air Launched at IFA 2025 With Sleek 5.9mm Profile and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook Is Trying to Bring Back Pokes Playing on the 2010s Nostalgia
  3. NFT Trading Rose to New High in August Even as Sales Dipped: Report
  4. Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Launched Alongside Moto G06, Moto G06 Power at IFA 2025
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More Teased
  7. Warner Bros. Discovery Copyright Lawsuit Targets Midjourney for Generating Batman and Superman Images
  8. Samsung Vision AI Companion Unveiled at IFA 2025 as a Multi-Agent Central Hub for Smart Displays
  9. Lenovo Legion Go 2 With AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 8.8-Inch OLED Display Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025
  10. IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »