ZTE unveiled the Nubia Air in global markets on Friday at IFA 2025 in Berlin. It arrives as the latest handset in the ultra-slim smartphone space, where Samsung also recently introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge. The ZTE Nubia Air features a 5.9mm slim profile. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Unisoc T8300 processor powers the handset, coupled with 256GB of onboard storage. The ZTE Nubia Air comes with IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Nubia Air Price, Availability

Pricing for the Nubia Air is set at $279 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and it comes in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be available for purchase in Europe this month, and customers can purchase it in Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and other markets later this year.

The handset is offered in Titanium Black, Streamer Black, and Titanium Desert colourways.

Nubia Air Features, Specifications

The Nubia Air sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,720×1,224 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 440ppi pixel density, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The panel supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. In terms of dimensions, the handset is 5.9mm thin and weighs 172g. It has IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Nubia Air is powered by a Unisoc T8300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable by another 12GB. The brand claims it has an AI Performance Engine, which optimises CPU performance, identifies rarely used applications and freezes them, for achieving up to 20 percent better battery life.

For optics, the Nubia Air comes with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset supports features such as Video Anti-Shake, AI Super Night, AI HDR, and a dedicated VLOG mode. Apart from this, there is a suite of AI editing tools, including Magic Editor, and Magic Eraser.

Productivity-linked features on the Nubia Air include AI Real-time Translate for two-way translation during phone calls and AI Conversation Translate for translation of face-to-face conversations. It also has AI Noise Cancellation with AI Echo Cancellation 3.0 for an improved experience during calls.

The Nubia Air packs a 5,000mAh battery. The company has not revealed charging speed details.