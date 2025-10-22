Samsung Galaxy XR headset, the first extended reality (XR) headset from the company, was launched on Wednesday during the company's latest hardware launch event. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The launch comes days after the Cupertino company refreshed its Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset with its latest M5 chip and a new headband. While the two are similar in design, the two XR headsets differ in various aspects.

We've compared the Samsung and Apple's XR headsets to see how the two fare against each other in terms of display, design, performance, battery life, and sensors.

Samsung Galaxy XR vs Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy XR: The new Samsung headset is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) in the US and KRW 2,690,000 (about Rs. 1,65,000) in South Korea. It is available in a single 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant via the company's online store. It is offered only in a Silver Shadow colourway.

The South Korean tech giant is allowing customers to opt for a 12-month payment plan, which offers the Samsung Galaxy XR headset at $149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) per month.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: On the other hand, the Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip price starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3,07,000) for the base variant with 256GB of storage. It is also offered in 512GB and 1TB storage options, which are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3,25,000) and $3,899 (about Rs. 3,43,000), respectively.

The Cupertino tech company will start selling the Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip via Apple Stores in the US starting October 22, in a single silver colour option. Financing is also available for customers in the US, for customers who don't want to immediately pay the full price of the Apple Vision Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XR vs Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: Display, Design

Samsung Galaxy XR: It sports micro-OLED displays with 27 million pixels and a 3,552×3,840 pixels resolution, 6.3-micron pixel pitch, and up to 90Hz of refresh rate. Additionally, the displays on the Samsung Galaxy XR headset feature a 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 109-degree horizontal field of view, and a 100-degree vertical field of view.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset gets a headband that goes behind the head of the wearer for support and weight distribution. Its wireless charging port, which is used for connecting the external battery pack, is placed on the left side of the headband, too. Moreover, it measures 121.92×195.58×264.16mm, and weighs about 545g, including the forehead cushion.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: The Cupertino tech giant's updated Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip also sports micro-OLED displays with 23 million pixels, a 3D display system, 7.5‑micron pixel pitch, a 92 percent DCI‑P3 colour gamut, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy XR and Apple Vision Pro headsets are similar in design. However, the M5 chip variant of the Vision Pro now also features 3D-knit upper and lower straps, instead of a single strap seen on the older generation Apple headset and the new Galaxy XR headset.

Samsung Galaxy XR vs Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: Performance, Battery

Samsung Galaxy XR: The new XR headset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on the Android XR platform out of the box, which is said to enable ecosystem integration with other Android XR devices. It also comes with Google's Gemini AI assistant.

The external battery pack of the Samsung Galaxy XR is claimed to offer up to 2 hours of battery life with general use and up to 2.5 hours of video playback.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: Apple's mixed reality headset is now equipped with the Apple M5 chipset, which features a 10‑core CPU with four performance cores and six efficiency cores, a 10‑core GPU, neural accelerators, hardware‑accelerated ray tracing, and a 16‑core Neural Engine. It runs on the latest visionOS 26.

It also gets Apple's R1 chip to process input from the cameras, sensors, and microphones. The Cupertino tech giant claims that the R1 chip offers 12ms photon‑to‑photon latency with 256GB per second memory bandwidth.

Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip also uses an external battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 2.5 hours of general use battery life and up to three hours of video playback.

Samsung Galaxy XR vs Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: Cameras, Sensors

Samsung Galaxy XR: It is equipped with a 6.5-megapixel multi-camera setup with 3D photo and video capturing support, 18mm focal length, and f/2.0 aperture. It also carries two pass-through cameras, which allow users to see the world around them with superimposed AR elements.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset ships with six world-facing tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, five Inertial Measurement Units, one depth sensor, and one flicker sensor. The new headset supports Iris Recognition for security.

It is also equipped with two-way speaker setups, featuring a woofer and a tweeter. The Samsung Galaxy XR headset also sports a six-microphone array with beamforming.

Apple Vision Pro With M5 Chip: The Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip carries a 6.5-megapixel stereoscopic 3D main camera system, with spatial photo and video capture, 18mm focal length and an f/2.0 aperture. It also gets a dual main camera setup, six world‑facing tracking cameras, four eye‑tracking cameras, and one TrueDepth camera. Moreover, it features a LiDAR Scanner, four inertial measurement units, a flicker sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, the Apple Vision Pro with the MM5 chip also supports Iris‑based biometric authentication for security.

FAQs

Q. How much does the Samsung Galaxy XR cost in India?

The new Samsung Galaxy XR has yet to launch in India. In the US, the Samsung Galaxy XR price is set at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Q. What is the release date of the Samsung Galaxy XR?

The Samsung Galaxy XR was launched on October 22 in the US and South Korea.

Q. What colours does the Samsung Galaxy XR come in?

The Samsung Galaxy XR is offered in a single Silver Shadow colourway.

Q. Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy XR?

The Samsung Galaxy XR is presently only available in the US and South Korea via the company's website.

Q. What is the battery size of the Samsung Galaxy XR?

The Samsung Galaxy XR is powered by an external battery pack, which is claimed to offer up to 2 hours of battery life with general use and up to 2.5 hours of video playback.