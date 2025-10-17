Red Magic 11 Pro series, the company's first smartphone with liquid cooling technology and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, was launched in China on Friday, during the Nubia sub-brand's latest hardware launch event. While the Red Magic 11 Pro model is available in two colourways and two storage variants, the Pro+ model is offered in three colourways and four storage configurations, with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery.

Red Magic 11 Pro Price, Availability

Red Magic 11 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 62,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line option with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 70,000). The handset is offered in Dark Knight and Silver War God (translated from Chinese) colourways.

On the other hand, pricing for the Red Magic 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 70,000) and CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage options, respectively.

The 16GB+1TB and 24GB+1TB variants of the Red Magic 11 Pro+ cost CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 86,000) and CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 95,000), respectively, via the company's online store. It ships in Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Dark Knight (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Red Magic 11 Pro Specifications

Red Magic 11 Pro series runs on Red Magic OS 11. It sports a 6.85-inch display with 1.5K resolution, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen also features Star Shield Eye Protection 2.0, Magic Touch 3.0, and Wet Hand Touch support. The display is also equipped with X10 luminous material, which is claimed to offer 10 percent lower power consumption and 30 percent longer lifespan. The handsets also features an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The new Red Magic 11 Pro lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It features Cube Game Engine 3.0, along with a built-in PC games emulator. For thermals, the handsets ship with a dual Wind and Water cooling system. It combines air and fluorinated liquid cooling to keep the gaming phones' temperature under control. Its Active Cooling Fan 4.0 is claimed to be capable of reaching 24,000 rpm.

For optics, the Red Magic 11 Pro lineup features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.55-inch CMOS sensor, f/1.88 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The series also supports AI erasure and one-click photo editing. The list of other artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools includes AI writing assistance, AI object recognition, AI circle to search, and AI tactical coach.

According to the Nubia sub-brand, the fan on the Red Magic 11 Pro lineup has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It packs an 8,000mAh Bull Demon King Battery 3.0 (translated from Chinese) with 120W wired and 80W wireless charging support. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, a three-microphone setup, a dual-speaker unit, a 360-degree antenna design, and an 0815X-axis linear motor.