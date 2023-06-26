Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details

OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details

OnePlus 12 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W charging.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2023 12:09 IST
OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details

OnePlus 12 could feature new camera sensors on the back.

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 will likely sport a triple-camera setup
  • The phone is tipped to feature a circular rear camera layout
  • The OnePlus 12 might feature 150W charging support

OnePlus 12 specifications have surfaced online, months ahead of the expected debut of the purported OnePlus 11 (Review) successor. The handset is rumoured to make its debut before the end of 2023. The Chinese smartphone maker has not confirmed any details about the OnePlus 12 launch timeline. Meanwhile, the purported specifications and features of the upcoming OnePlus flagship have leaked. The latest leak has also hinted at the launch timeline of the device, and it appears that the OnePlus 12 will launch a bit sooner than previously expected. Also, the flagship Android smartphone is likely to get many upgrades in the camera, performance, and charging departments.

Tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that the OnePlus 12 will launch in December. OnePlus is tipped to launch its top-tier smartphone with the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Qualcomm is likely to unveil its upcoming Snapdragon flagship mobile platform at the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii in October. The leaked timeline suggests that the OnePlus 11 could be one of the first smartphones to feature the next-generation flagship SoC.

The OnePlus 12 is also rumoured to sport a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout for a selfie camera. The screen will likely be curved towards the edges and offer a 2K resolution. The exact size of the phone's display is currently unknown. If the display will be the same as the OnePlus 11, then the OnePlus 12 might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. A recent report also claimed that the phone will continue to offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the rear panel, the phone is tipped to sport a centre-aligned circular camera module at the top. The device might feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 9-series primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope lens.

The device is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer support for 150W wired charging. In comparison, the OnePlus 11 features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. We are still a few months away from the rumoured launch timeline, so it is worth taking these leaked specifications with a pinch of salt.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus 12 Camera
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Carry Recovered Prices Into June End Amid Market Volatility

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  2. Apple to Unveil Three Smartwatches Along With iPhone 15 Series: Mark Gurman
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Image Reveals It Biggest Upgrade: Details
  5. Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  6. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  7. Why a Second Life for Old EV Batteries Depends How Long the First Is
  8. How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
  9. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out; macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates Follow: What's New
  10. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Tech Giants Could Face Fines Worth Up to 5 Percent of Annual Turnover Under Proposed Australian Laws
  2. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Set for July 6, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  3. Automakers Plan a Second Life for Old EV Batteries, but That Depends How Long the First Is
  4. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Carry Recovered Prices Into June End Amid Market Volatility
  7. Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon
  8. Apple Watch Ultra Refresh, 30-Inch iMac, iPad Air, More in Pipeline: Mark Gurman
  9. Spy Shot of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirms Its Biggest Upgrade for This Year: Details
  10. Byju’s Tells Investors It Will Submit Long-Delayed 2022 Audited Earnings to Indian Regulators by September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.