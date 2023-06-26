OnePlus 12 specifications have surfaced online, months ahead of the expected debut of the purported OnePlus 11 (Review) successor. The handset is rumoured to make its debut before the end of 2023. The Chinese smartphone maker has not confirmed any details about the OnePlus 12 launch timeline. Meanwhile, the purported specifications and features of the upcoming OnePlus flagship have leaked. The latest leak has also hinted at the launch timeline of the device, and it appears that the OnePlus 12 will launch a bit sooner than previously expected. Also, the flagship Android smartphone is likely to get many upgrades in the camera, performance, and charging departments.

Tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that the OnePlus 12 will launch in December. OnePlus is tipped to launch its top-tier smartphone with the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Qualcomm is likely to unveil its upcoming Snapdragon flagship mobile platform at the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii in October. The leaked timeline suggests that the OnePlus 11 could be one of the first smartphones to feature the next-generation flagship SoC.

The OnePlus 12 is also rumoured to sport a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout for a selfie camera. The screen will likely be curved towards the edges and offer a 2K resolution. The exact size of the phone's display is currently unknown. If the display will be the same as the OnePlus 11, then the OnePlus 12 might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. A recent report also claimed that the phone will continue to offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the rear panel, the phone is tipped to sport a centre-aligned circular camera module at the top. The device might feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 9-series primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope lens.

The device is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer support for 150W wired charging. In comparison, the OnePlus 11 features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. We are still a few months away from the rumoured launch timeline, so it is worth taking these leaked specifications with a pinch of salt.

