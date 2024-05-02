Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 Live Updates: Best Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Amazon Devices, More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 went live for all on May 2.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 14:05 IST
In addition to mobile phones, the Amazon sale brings discounts on other products like laptops and smartwatches. This is a good time to pick up an Amazon device, as well. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is currently available for Rs. 3,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 5,999. You can check out the deal here.The Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is available for Rs. 3,449, down from its retail price of Rs. 4,999. See the deal here.Amazon Echo Dot speaker (5th generation) also gets a discount in the sale. It's available for Rs. 4,949, down from its MRP of Rs. 5,499. See the deal here.Check our list of best deals on smartphones, electronics and Amazon devices here  

Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live for all customers. In addition to discounts and offers on a wide variety of products, the sale also brings lucrative bank and exchange offers and cashbacks. To start things off, here is out selection of best deals and discounts on smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Poco, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for all users after granting Prime members a 12-hour early access. the summer sale event brings discounts on across all popular product categories, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, Amazon devices, essential summer appliances like air conditioners, coolers, refrigerators, and more. The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 to ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cardholders. Additionally, the sale brings cashback offers on UPI transactions and exchange benefits on select products.

Interested customers must note that offers and pricing for products listed in the Great Summer Sale are subject to change as the sale progresses. Amazon is priomising discounts of up to 45 percent on mobile phones and accessories. Handsets from top brands like OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme have been listed in the sale. We've covered the top deals on smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Poco and more. You can also find our list of best deals on mobile phones, electronics and Amazon devices here. Don't miss our coverage of the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale as we highlight some of the top deals available on laptops, mobiles, tablets, earphones, and other devices. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more details on these deals.

