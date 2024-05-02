Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro under Rs. 10,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 19:08 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earphones (pictured) feature 5.8mm drivers

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale will end on May 7
  • Earphones from Sony, JBL, Samsung, and more are available with discounts
  • The Amazon sale opened for all users at 12pm on May 2
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, the ecommerce giant's annual summer sale, opened for all users at 12pm on May 2. Users of the platform who are looking to upgrade their existing devices can find a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, earphones, and more with great discounts. If you are looking to buy a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones under Rs. 10,000, then you do not need to look any further. In this article, we will take a look at the top deals on the earphones that you can find right now.

Before we begin, note that the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 offers a wide range of discount offers that are subject to change as the sale progresses. Here, we will take a look at some of the TWS offerings from Samsung, JBL, Sony, OnePlus, and more and highlight the discounted prices users can avail of. Beyond these discounts, the ecommerce platform also offers additional vouchers and bank deals on specific products after spending a specific amount. Users can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options on select products for an alternative payment option. Some products may also offer additional discounts upon exchanging your existing device.

Best earphones deals under Rs. 10,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Rs. 19,999 Rs. 9,999
Sony WF-C500 Rs. 8,990 Rs. 5,489
JBL Live Pro 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 9,499
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 7,849
Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Rs. 10,400 Rs. 7,689
JBL Tune 230NC Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,499
Skullcandy Push Active Rs. 13,999 Rs. 7,299
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks, comfortable fit
  • IP55 water and dust resistance
  • Good battery life, Qi wireless charging
  • Detailed, exciting, engaging sound
  • Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC Bluetooth codec support
  • Bad
  • Needs a OnePlus or Oppo smartphone for best performance
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones review
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good app, stable connectivity
  • Balanced, clean sound
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Ordinary ANC performance
  • A bit expensive for what’s on offer
Read detailed JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Sony WF-C500, JBL Live Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Sennheiser IE 100 Pro, JBL Tune 230NC, Skullcandy Push Active, Samsung, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Jack Dorsey’s Block Reportedly Under Investigation in the US
Enforcement Directorate Seizes Rs. 90 Crore Funds Kept in Binance, ZebPay, WazirX Wallets

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Earphones Under Rs. 10,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Begins: Best Offers Today
  2. Vivo V30e With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, Aura Light Debuts in India
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, Apple & More
  4. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Debut: Details
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  6. Poco X6 5G Launched in a Third Colour Option in India: See Price
  7. Best Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  8. Infinix GT 20 Pro India Launch Confirmed; GT Book Laptop, More in Pipeline
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Enforcement Directorate Seizes Rs. 90 Crore Funds Kept in Binance, ZebPay, WazirX Wallets
  2. Jack Dorsey’s Block Reportedly Under Investigation in the US
  3. Samsung Hints at Introducing ‘New Premium Models’ of Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring Launch Tipped Too
  4. Vivo V30e With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Japanese Watch Giant Casio Forays into NFT Space: Details
  6. Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Communities to Get New Events Feature, Replies to Announcement Groups
  8. Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone
  9. Infinix GT 20 Pro Teased to Launch Soon in India; GT Verse to Feature GT Book Laptop, Earbuds, More
  10. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for May Include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »