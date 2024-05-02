Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.

Updated: 2 May 2024 16:02 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

Photo Credit: Samsung

There are exchange offers buyers can avail of on some smart TV models

  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 ends on May 7
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off in India at 12am IST on May 2 for Amazon Prime members and is now accessible to all users. The e-commerce site is extending lucrative discounts on several categories of products, including personal electronics, home entertainment, and other domestic appliances. The sale, which coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, is set to end on May 7. Before time is up, you should check out some of the best deals on smart televisions under Rs. 30,000 listed below.

Note that all customers can access additional bank offers over the sale discounts which will lower the effective price of the products. There are also exchange offers listed on the Amazon product pages of select products which buyers can use to trade their older items for newer ones. They can also opt for no-cost EMI options which can ease the payment process for many interested buyers. 

Some of the smart televisions listed below come with installation fees included in the price. For select models, you may have to add the installation option separately while purchasing the item. Details of the same are provided on the respective Amazon product pages.

Best smart TV deals under Rs. 30,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7K Rs. 59,999 Rs. 29,999
LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC Rs. 49,990 Rs. 29,990
Samsung 43-inch Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL Rs. 54,900 Rs. 28,490
Acer 50-inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV AR50GR2851UDFL Rs. 49,999 Rs. 26,999
Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999
Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV L43M8-A2IN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 25,999
Hisense 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K Rs. 49,999 Rs. 24,999
OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro Rs. 39,999 Rs. 22,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon, Samsung, Hisense, Acer, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, LG
