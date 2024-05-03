Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which began on May 2 for users in India, will conclude on May 7. During the sale, the e-commerce site is offering a wide range of items at significantly lower prices than their listed price. Previously, we have shared some of the best deals you can get on home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators and smart televisions, as well as personal electronics items like tablets, laptops, smartwatches and earphones. Below, we list some of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 you should explore.

Before we list the smartphones, however, you should note that Amazon is offering additional benefits over the sale price that can lower the effective price of a product. For instance, users paying through ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500. OneCard users, on the other hand, may be eligible for additional discounts of Rs. 500. Using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card for payments may also allow buyers to avail of no-cost EMI options. Select payment options on certain products can also extend cashback offers to users. They can also choose to exchange an older item for a new one at a lower effective price.

Smartphones from leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and more are being offered at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon sale. You can also check out our earlier lists of best deals on smartphones under Rs. 25,000 and under Rs. 15,000.

Best smartphones under Rs. 50,000 deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

