Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 19:08 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will conclude on May 7

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2 for all users in India
  • The sale also include offers on other electronics like tablets, laptops
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which began on May 2 for users in India, will conclude on May 7. During the sale, the e-commerce site is offering a wide range of items at significantly lower prices than their listed price. Previously, we have shared some of the best deals you can get on home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators and smart televisions, as well as personal electronics items like tablets, laptops, smartwatches and earphones. Below, we list some of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 you should explore.

Before we list the smartphones, however, you should note that Amazon is offering additional benefits over the sale price that can lower the effective price of a product. For instance, users paying through ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500. OneCard users, on the other hand, may be eligible for additional discounts of Rs. 500. Using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card for payments may also allow buyers to avail of no-cost EMI options. Select payment options on certain products can also extend cashback offers to users. They can also choose to exchange an older item for a new one at a lower effective price.

Smartphones from leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and more are being offered at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon sale. You can also check out our earlier lists of best deals on smartphones under Rs. 25,000 and under Rs. 15,000.

Best smartphones under Rs. 50,000 deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 48,999
OnePlus 11 5G Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 48,999 Rs. 45,999
Motorola Razr 40 Rs. 99,999 Rs. 44,999
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Rs. 61,990 Rs. 44,949
iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs. 44,999 Rs. 37,999
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon, iPhone 13, Apple, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung, Motorola Razr 40, Motorola, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, Tecno, iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G, iQoo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 5,000
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers Under Rs. 3,000

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, More Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  2. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  3. op Weekly OTT Releases: Heeramandi, Shaitaan and More
  4. iQoo Z9x 5G Listed on Company's India Website; Could Launch Soon
  5. Best QLED Smart TV Deals During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Understanding Peer-to-Peer Crypto Trading: Benefits and Threats
  2. Apple Reportedly Adding a new ‘Repair State’ With iOS 17.5 That Keeps Find My on During Repairs
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About India in Q2 Earnings Call, Says It’s an ‘Incredibly Exciting Market’
  5. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  6. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  8. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  9. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  10. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »