Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Earphones Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7.

Updated: 2 May 2024 19:07 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Earphones Under Rs. 5,000

OnePlus Buds 3 (pictured) was launched on January 23

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale is currently live for all users
  • The sale offers discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals
  • Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale also started on May 2
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 went live on Thursday (May 2) for both Prime and non-Prime users in India. This is one of the biggest annual sales by the ecommerce giant, where products from a wide range of segments are made available with lucrative discounts. Users of the platform can find deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones and more. Amazon also offers discounts on home appliances, video games, apparel, beauty products, and others as well. Here, we have listed some of the best deals on earphones under Rs. 5,000.

The Amazon sale started midnight of May 2 exclusively for Prime members, but starting 12pm, it has now opened for all users. The sale will go on till May 7. During the sale, users will see a range of discounts on a multitude of products. Alongside, they might also avail of additional coupons and bank offers which are available on specific products and after shopping for a specific amount. Further, users can also find options for no-cost EMI payments and exchange offers. However, do note that the listed offers and pricing are subject to change as the sale progresses. If you are looking for the best deals on smartphones, you can find them here. We have also covered the top discounts on smartwatches under Rs. 5,000. Now, let us take a look at the best earphones deals.

Best earphones deals under Rs. 5,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
OnePlus Buds 3 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 4,999
Jabra Elite 4 Rs. 9,990 Rs. 4,499
boAt Nirvana Ion Rs. 7,990 Rs. 1,549
Ptron Zenbuds Ultima Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,399
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999
JBL Tune 235NC Rs. 9,999 Rs. 3,798
Boult Audio Z40 Pro Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,297
OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Good battery life
  • LHDC codec support
  • Excellent companion app
  • Accurate slide touch controls
  • Bad
  • Slightly bass-heavy sound
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Clean, attacking sound
  • Decent ANC performance
  • Good app with lots of scope for control customisation
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Sounds shrill at high volume
Read detailed Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
