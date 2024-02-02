Technology News

OnePlus 12R Gets Camera Improvements With Its First Software Update in India

OnePlus 12R's first software update is around 400MB in size.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 09:36 IST
OnePlus 12R Gets Camera Improvements With Its First Software Update in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has optimised power consumption in the new update

  • The software update is first rolling out to OnePlus 12R users in India
  • The changelog implies camera performance and stability upgrades
  • A wider global rollout is expected shortly
OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 was launched in India last month as an affordable variant of the OnePlus 12. Now, the handset has started receiving its first software update in India since its release. The phone will go on sale in India starting February 6. The update brings camera improvements for the OnePlus 12R alongside system stability and performance upgrades. It also adds power consumption optimisations in certain scenarios. The update is around 400MB in size.

The Chinese smartphone brand has started rolling out OxygenOS version 14.0.0.307 (EX01) to the OnePlus 12R units in India. The update is around 400MB in size and includes system stability and performance improvements. The latest OxygenOS update adds Improvements to the stability and compatibility of networks and Bluetooth connections.

OnePlus 12R changelog

 

OnePlus has provided some rear camera improvements in the OnePlus 12R. The first update also brings improvements to indoor photography. The software update bundles the power consumption optimisation to extend battery life. The global rollout is expected to expand to other markets soon. 

The OnePlus 12R was released in January with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It offers up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

