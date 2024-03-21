Technology News

OnePlus 12R Gets a New 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition was also recently launched in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2024 10:51 IST
OnePlus 12R Gets a New 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen
  • The handset ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
  • The OnePlus 12R supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging
OnePlus 12R was unveiled in India in January alongside the flagship OnePlus 12. The phone debuted in two RAM and storage configurations. Now, OnePlus has launched a new storage variant of the handset. The OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC charging. It features a triple rear camera setup and ships with an Android 14-based user interface. In February, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition was also introduced in the country.

OnePlus 12R price in India, availability

The OnePlus 12R is now available in India in a new 8GB + 256GB option that is priced at Rs. 42,999 and will go on sale from March 21, 12pm IST. When purchasing this variant, select customers can also win the OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones. ICICI Bank and OneCard credit card holders can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 during purchase. There are also no-cost EMI options and conditional Red Cable Club offers available for customers as part of launch offers. The new variant is also available in the original Cool Blue and Iron Grey colourways.oneplus 12r variant oneplus inline oneplus12r

The 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB configurations of the OnePlus 12R are priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, available only in an Electro Violet shade and 16GB + 256GB option, is priced at Rs. 49,999.

OnePlus 12R specifications, features

The OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 12R includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the handset houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 12R with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. It also offers 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone also carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The body weighs 207g and measures  163.3mm x 75.3mm x 8.8mm in size.

