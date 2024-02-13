Xiaomi Watch 2 has reportedly been spotted at several European retailers, while the smartwatch is yet to be officially announced by the company. The Chinese brand launched the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro in September 2023, and now a cheaper model can join the lineup soon, as per the report. The potentially upcoming smartwatch is expected to run on Google's Wear OS and could be available in black and silver colour options. Currently, the company has not shared any details about the Xiaomi Watch 2.

According to a report by WinFuture (in German), the Xiaomi Watch 2 has made an appearance at multiple offline retailers. This also reveals some of the key specifications of the smartwatch. Another report by GSMArena goes into greater depth and highlights that the wearable device was spotted being sold in Belgium for EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and in Slovakia for EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 22,300), in multiple stores. In comparison, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro was launched at the price of EUR 269 (Roughly Rs. 24,000) for the Bluetooth variant and EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for the LTE variant.

These quoted prices of the Xiaomi Watch 2 could be inflated as it has not been officially launched by the company. The report further highlighted key specifications of the speculated smartwatch. It might be featured with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, and an always-on display mode.

Under the hood, it is said to be equipped with the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. It could get a battery life of up to 65 hours. The smartwatch is expected to be 5ATM water-resistant. Coming to health and fitness features, the Xiaomi Watch 2 is reported to feature 150 sports modes alongside other usual sensors including a sleep monitor, SpO2 sensor, heart-rate monitor, and step counter.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 will reportedly run on Wear OS and will come with apps such as Google Wallet, Google Maps, Play Store, and more. On connectivity, it is likely to support Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi. It could also feature NFC, GPS, and GNSS sensors. The specifications appear to be very similar to the Pro smartwatch. The report highlights that the only two differences are that the cheaper model will not get an LTE variant and the body is made of aluminium instead of stainless steel used for Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro.

