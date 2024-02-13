Nothing Phone 2a is expected to launch soon. The company has confirmed the moniker of the long-rumoured handset but has not revealed any other details. But the phone has been doing rounds of the rumour mill for the past few months and several leaks and reports have suggested the features the upcoming handset may launch with. Some leaked specifications hinted that the model could be a skimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone 2 unveiled in July 2023. The UK-based OEM has announced that it will reveal details about the Nothing Phone 2a soon. A newer leak suggests that recent design renders of the phone to have surfaced online are probably false and an older leak is more likely to be closer to the final product design.

Nothing has confirmed that details about the Nothing Phone 2a will be revealed on February 13 at 3:30pm IST. However, there is no hint about what kind of details it will be, but we can expect some of the features of the handset to be confirmed. Even the design of the phone may be teased. An event page on the company's website has a live countdown timer which will tell us more.

Recently, a leaked render of the Nothing Phone 2a surfaced online. It showed a redesigned rear panel with no Glyph Interface and in a white, opaque finish. The Glyph Interface is Nothing's customisable LED array that has so far featured on both Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2. Now, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) claims that this latest render is inaccurate.

Blass claims that he is skeptical of the previous leak of the Phone 2a renders from tipster Steve H.McFly (@onleaks), in collaboration with Smartprix, for two reasons. He says that the render was "not a standard Foxconn-sourced, CAD-based" leak therefore the accuracy was not to be expected. Secondly, he adds, that the teaser tagline for the Phone 2a - "See the world through fresh eyes," aligns more closely with an earlier leaked render of the handset.

The tipster shared in a follow-up post a side-by-side comparison of the latest with a render based on an older leak which shows a horizontal camera module placed centrally towards the top with dual rear camera units and a Glyph Interface. We may get an answer to which leak was more accurate with the reveal that the company promised in the next few hours.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the Nothing Phone 2a has been tipped to come in black and white colour options. It is expected to launch during the Mobile Word Congress (MWC) 2024 which is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 29. The phone may come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.