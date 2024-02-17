OnePlus 12R buyers who purchased the higher storage configuration of the handset are eligible to seek a full refund until mid-March, the company said on Friday. The company erroneously listed the recently launched smartphone with UFS 4.0 storage, instead of UFS 3.1 — the same as the base storage option. Launched alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 handset, OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Adding to his previous clarification on the situation posted to the OnePlus Community forum earlier this week, OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu stated on Friday that customers who purchased the 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R could get a refund on the handset until March 16. Liu also said that the company's customer service teams have been "fully briefed" on the situation.

Kinder Liu's clarification on the company's online forum

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ OnePlus Community

According to Liu's post, buyers will have to contact OnePlus' customer service in order to discuss the file system issue and seek a refund. This means that buyers who have purchased the OnePlus 12R can return their handset during the one-month refund period that ends on March 16.

Launched in India and global markets last month, OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also features a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.