Technology News

OnePlus 12R Buyers Can Seek Full Refund Until March 16, OnePlus COO Says

Buyers who have purchased the OnePlus 12R can return their handset during a one-month refund period.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2024 18:54 IST
OnePlus 12R Buyers Can Seek Full Refund Until March 16, OnePlus COO Says

OnePlus 12R (pictured) is available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colour options.

Highlights
  • OnePlus recently confirmed that the OnePlus 12R features UFS 3.1 storage
  • The company said it erroneously listed the handset with UFS 4.0 storage
  • The OnePlus 12R refund window closes on March 16
Advertisement

OnePlus 12R buyers who purchased the higher storage configuration of the handset are eligible to seek a full refund until mid-March, the company said on Friday. The company erroneously listed the recently launched smartphone with UFS 4.0 storage, instead of UFS 3.1 — the same as the base storage option. Launched alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 handset, OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Adding to his previous clarification on the situation posted to the OnePlus Community forum earlier this week, OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu stated on Friday that customers who purchased the 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R could get a refund on the handset until March 16. Liu also said that the company's customer service teams have been "fully briefed" on the situation.

oneplus 12r refund kinder liu oneplus 12r refund

Kinder Liu's clarification on the company's online forum
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ OnePlus Community

 

According to Liu's post, buyers will have to contact OnePlus' customer service in order to discuss the file system issue and seek a refund. This means that buyers who have purchased the OnePlus 12R can return their handset during the one-month refund period that ends on March 16.

Launched in India and global markets last month, OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also features a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.  

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R refund, OnePlus 12R specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
RBI Not Planning Harsher Rules to Curb Fintech Sector After Paytm Strictures, Official Says

Related Stories

OnePlus 12R Buyers Can Seek Full Refund Until March 16, OnePlus COO Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Camera Module Hints at Vertical Layout
  2. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design Confirmed; to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus 12R Buyers Can Seek a Full Refund Until This Date
  4. OTT releases this week: Dunki, Love Storiyaan and More
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R Buyers Can Seek Full Refund Until March 16, OnePlus COO Says
  2. RBI Not Planning Harsher Rules to Curb Fintech Sector After Paytm Strictures, Official Says
  3. iPhone 16 Leaked Camera Module Hints at Vertical Rear Camera Layout
  4. Android 15 Developer Preview 1 Released By Google: All You Need to Know
  5. Paytm Shifts Nodal Account to Axis Bank, RBI Extends Unit Wind-Down Date to March 15
  6. Google, Meta, OpenAI and More Firms Sign Tech Accord to Fight AI Election Interference Globally
  7. From Dunki to Love Storiyaan: Here Are the Top 5 OTT Releases of the Week
  8. Next-Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft
  9. iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported
  10. Apple Patent Application Describes Use of Perspiration Sensor on Apple Watch to Measure Sweat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »