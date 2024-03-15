Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3V RAM, Storage Details Teased; Claimed to Surpass OnePlus 12 in Battery Life

OnePlus Ace 3V will run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 17:21 IST
OnePlus Ace 3V RAM, Storage Details Teased; Claimed to Surpass OnePlus 12 in Battery Life

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3V is speculated to come with a 5,500mAh battery

  • OnePlus Ace 3V will launch in China next week
  • It is confirmed to come as a mid-range offering with AI features
  • OnePlus 12 has a 5,400mAh battery
OnePlus Ace 3V will launch in China next week. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has released multiple teasers revealing the key specifications of the next Ace series phone. It is confirmed to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The OnePlus Ace 3V is already teased to run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Additionally, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3V will have excellent battery life.

On Weibo, OnePlus has shared multiple posters disclosing the RAM and storage details of the OnePlus Ace 3V. The handset is confirmed to come in a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration. It is already confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The unannounced chipset will have the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Additionally, Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, complimented the battery performance of the upcoming handset though a Weibo post. By posting a screenshot of the battery details, he claimed that the actual performance of the OnePlus Ace 3V surpassed that of the OnePlus 12 in his intensive use. It is claimed to deliver an average frame rate of 59.7 even after one hour while gaming for an improved experience.

The OnePlus 12 has a 5,400mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus Ace 3V is speculated to come with a slightly bigger 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging.

OnePlus Ace 3V is confirmed to launch in China next week as a mid-range offering with AI features. It is currently up for pre-reservations and interested customers can pre-book the handset by paying just CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 12). The handset is expected to debut in markets outside China with the OnePlus Nord 4 moniker.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3V, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 3V Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
