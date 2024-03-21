OnePlus Ace 3V is set to be unveiled in China on March 21. The design, colour options and some key specifications of the upcoming handset have been revealed before. It is seen with a revamped design over the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was launched in March 2023. The company has now teased more features of the model ahead of the launch including camera, OS, and connectivity. Meanwhile, a tipster has also suggested the pricing for the different RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus Ace 3V.

In a series of Weibo posts, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Ace 3V will feature a 50-megapixel Sony primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and ProXDR support. The phone is also set to come with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It will run ColorOS and OnePlus promises to offer three years of software upgrades and four years of security updates. The company has also confirmed NFC connectivity on the handset. It will also have dual gaming antennas and an infrared remote control feature.

Meanwhile, tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared the pricing of the OnePlus Ace 3V in a post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the phone is likely to launch in China with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are expected to be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,200) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,500), respectively. The tipster also suggested that the model may launch outside China as the OnePlus Nord 4.

Another OnePlus Weibo post teases the launch of the OnePlus Buds V. These true wireless Bluetooth earphones are also listed on the Oppo e-store in China. They are available for pre-reservations and are shown in three colour options - Interstellar Blue, Shadow Black, and Silver Sand White (translated from Chinese).

Previously, the OnePlus Ace 3V has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It will be offered in Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Grey shades and feature a dual rear camera system alongside a ring-like LED flash unit.

