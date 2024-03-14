OnePlus Ace 3V is confirmed to launch in China next week. The phone has been officially teased and a senior company executive has also revealed the display of the upcoming model. Now, several key details of the handset have been announced in a series of social media posts. However, we do not know the exact launch date of the phone, we know the chipset that will power it. The design of the handset has also been teased in the posts.

In a series of Weibo posts, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The yet-to-be-released chipset is said to carry a similar architecture as that of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The teasers also hint at the design of the upcoming model alongside confirming that it will be a mid-range offering.

The teasers suggest that the OnePlus Ace 3V will come with a redesigned rear camera module over the preceding OnePlus Ace 2V. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge, meanwhile, OnePlus' trademark alert slider can be seen on the left edge of the handset.

OnePlus also confirms that the pre-reservations for the phone are now open in China and interested customers can pre-book a model for CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 12). The company has listed free goodies for those who pre-reserve the OnePlus Ace 3V.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is set to come with AI-backed features. It is expected to get up to 16GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based OS. The handset may be equipped with an optical fingerprint sensor and feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging.

Previous leaks about the OnePlus Ace 3V suggested that it may be price under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400) in China. It has also been tipped to launch globally as the OnePlus Nord 4.

