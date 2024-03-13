Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3V Design Teased; Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus Ace 3V has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number PJF110.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 15:13 IST
OnePlus Ace 3V could launch as Nord 4 outside China

  • Li Jie Louis recently confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Ace 3V
  • Qualcomm is expected to announce the chipset at the March 18 event
  • OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China in March last year
OnePlus Ace 3V is confirmed to launch in China soon. The handset is expected to debut in markets outside China with the OnePlus Nord 4 moniker. Ahead of the official announcement, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis shared an image of the upcoming phone on Weibo. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 3V has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number PJF110. It is shown to run on an unannounced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to run on the Android 14 operating system.

Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, shared an official render of the OnePlus Ace 3V on Weibo offering a glimpse of the design. The image shows the handset from the front. It has a flat screen with minimal bezels. The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, a OnePlus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number PJF110. The listing is believed to be that of the OnePlus Ace 3V. It scored 1,848 points in single-core testing and 5,007 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 16GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system.

According to the listing, an octa-core chipset will power the OnePlus Ace 3V. It has a prime CPU core clocked at 3.30GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 2.80GHz, four cores capped at 2.61GHz, and three cores with up to 1.90GHz speed. These CPU speeds could refer to Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Qualcomm is expected to announce the chipset at an event on March 18.

Li Jie recently confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Ace 3V. It is expected to come with upgrades over OnePlus Ace 2V and could debut in global markets as the OnePlus Nord 4.

The OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China in March last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The company introduced the OnePlus Nord 3 (Review) in other global markets, including India, in July 2023 as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3V, OnePlus Ace 3V Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 4
