OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be equipped with up to 256GB inbuild storage, the company confirmed.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 19:08 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 features dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • The smartphone could sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 is teased to come in black and green colour options
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is nearing its India launch, and ahead of schedule the company has confirmed its RAM and storage configurations. The Chinese brand earlier revealed that the smartphone will be introduced in India on April 1. It also teased the design and some key specifications. The successor of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is also teased to arrive in at least two different colour options.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official account of OnePlus India revealed the RAM and storage specifications of the Nord CE 4. It said, “Collect games, memes, memories and everything in between with up to 1TB of storage and share them across multiple platforms at the same time with quick app switching on the #OnePlusNordCE4.” The smartphone will feature 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM which can be virtually expanded by another 8GB.

Inbuilt storage on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be up to 256GB of UFS 3.1. However, this is unlikely to be the base variant as rumours have suggested that the smartphone may also get a 128GB storage variant. The post revealed that the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Earlier, the company published a dedicated microsite for the smartphone and teased the design and other key specifications. As per the web page, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will launch in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome colour options. The image of the phone shows a pill-shaped module carrying a dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The brand also confirmed that the handset will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

As per a previous report, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup is said to consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, it could carry a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 80W wired charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
