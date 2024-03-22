OnePlus Ace 3V was launched in China on Thursday, March 21. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for wired SuperVOOC charging. It is equipped with an alert slider and carries a dual rear camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The handset is currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale later this month. It is offered in two colourways and three RAM and storage configurations.

OnePlus Ace 3V price, availability

The OnePlus Ace 3V price in China starts at CNY 1,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,299 and CNY 2,599, respectively. The handset is offered in Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Grey shades.

Interested users can pre-book the phone via the Oppo China e-store. It will be available for sale starting March 25 at 10am local time (7:30am IST).

OnePlus Ace 3V specifications, features

OnePlus Ace 3V sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 2,772 x 1,240 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits local peak brightness level. The phone has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Ace 3V includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel sensor, placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the screen.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Weighing 200g, the handset measures 162.7mm x 75.2mm x 8.47mm in size.

