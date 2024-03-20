Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro models are tipped to get a new Capture Button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 March 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 is said to succeed the iPhone 15 model (pictured)

  • iPhone 16 handsets are expected to feature vertical camera layout
  • The iPhone 16 Pro models may carry bigger displays than older ones
  • The iPhone 16 models could get AI-backed upgraded Neural Engine
iPhone 16 series is expected to launch later this year as the successor to the iPhone 15 lineup which was unveiled in September 2023. The upcoming models are likely to come with considerable upgrades over the current handsets. Several leaks and reports about the iPhone 16 lineup have surfaced online over the past few months. Details about the camera, processor, dimensions, and more of the purported iPhone 16 handsets have been tipped. A new report claims that the smartphones will come with ultra-thin bezels.

Apple is expected to use a new technology called BRS which stands for Border Reduction Structure in an attempt to reduce the bezel size on iPhone 16 models, according to a Sisajournal report (via @Tech_Reve). The technology is dubbed commonly as the 'Borderless' technology. It helps make slimmer bezels, especially the bottom one — the chin — thinner by "rolling the copper wires at the bottom upward."

Manufacturers would face several challenges in making the bottom bezels slimmer previously, even though technology existed to help reduce the top and side bezels. The main problem they would encounter would involve heat generation. However, the rolling copper wires method BRS uses is claimed to solve that issue.

The report added that both Samsung Display and LG Display, firms said to provide screens for iPhone 16 models, will use the BRS technology. The feature will reportedly be available for all four purported models — the base iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This could be considered a step towards Apple's reported aim of developing a bezel-less smartphone.

iPhone 16 Pro models have previously been tipped to come with larger displays over the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models are expected to come with 6.27-inch (159.31 mm) and 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) screens, respectively. The Pro models are also likely to feature a new Capture Button to act as a photo or video capture trigger. Earlier leaks have also suggested that the iPhone 16 may come with a vertical camera layout. The upcoming series is also said to get AI-backed upgraded Neural Engines.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
