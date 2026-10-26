The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will be launched in China on October 27. The performance-oriented smartphones will offer a fan-based cooling system this year and are also confirmed to get high-refresh-rate displays. Like the OnePlus 16 launched earlier, the two Ace 7 series handsets will also get an enhanced refresh-rate mode for gaming. The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro are already up for pre-order in China, will feature two rear cameras and come in a variety of finishes.

OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro Display Details Confirmed

According to several Weibo posts from OnePlus's official handle, the soon-to-be-launched Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will feature f-OLED displays made by Chinese electronics manufacturer BOE. The promotional images attached to the posts state that these displays will have the X4 luminescent material, which has been customised by OnePlus and BOE.

OnePlus claims a 165Hz native refresh rate and 185Hz enhanced refresh rate, available while playing games. This is possible thanks to a new LTPO ultra-high refresh-rate circuit. Other details include 3,840Hz PWM dimming and TÜV Rheinland certification. Part of this experience is powered by a OnePlus Super Display Chip P4. It handles the high refresh rate and keeps the display blur-free.

As per a recent report, the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will have refreshed designs compared to the previous generation. The OnePlus Ace 7 will be available in three colourways: Tempered, Midnight Black, and Radiant White (translated from Chinese). The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro will also be available in three colourways: Windbreaker, Midnight Black, and Radiant White.

The designs, revealed in an earlier report, appear largely familiar to the OnePlus Ace 6 series. The new dual-airflow design system with an ‘O'-shaped outlet in the camera module showed airflow exiting from the left and bottom. OnePlus claims the fan-based cooling system delivers enhanced performance. The fan design also revealed two rear-facing cameras on both smartphones.

OnePlus says that the new fan design takes a different approach to smartphone cooling. The dual-fan design not only cools the chipset but also the rear panel, which should make the device comfortable to hold during intense gaming sessions. An older report showed the OnePlus Ace 7 on the benchmarking website Geekbench, scoring 3,112 and 10,357 points in Geekbench 7's single- and multi-core test suites.

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