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OnePlus N6 Review: The Most Focused OnePlus Phone in Years

The OnePlus N6 has no precedent, no direct predecessor, and no established rules to follow. Here’s our review.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 June 2026 18:03 IST
OnePlus N6 Review: The Most Focused OnePlus Phone in Years

The price of the OnePlus N6 in India starts at Rs. 22, 999 for the base variant

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options, with 128GB storage
  • The camera deco being the most recognisable element of the phone
  • The 8,000mAh battery of the N6 should last two days for casual users
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Buying a smartphone today is no longer as straightforward as it once was. As enterprises push to build more data centres to keep up with AI demand, memory component costs have skyrocketed. In 2026, smartphone manufacturers have been backed into a corner with only two feasible options — either aggressively cut hardware to keep pricing stable, or hike retail prices to offer a genuinely competitive package. OnePlus, however, seems to have chosen a different path with the N6. It has no predecessor to improve upon and no legacy to lean on.

The price of the OnePlus N6 in India starts at Rs. 22, 999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It arrives as the first in an entirely new series that sits below the Nord CE lineup. But does that translate into a compelling smartphone? Here's our review.

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OnePlus N6 Design: Familiar and Built to Last

  • Dimensions - 166.47 x 78.23 x 8.88mm
  • Weight - 224g
  • Colours - Fresh Mint, Midnight Green
  • Ingress rating - IP65, MIL-STD-810H

With the N6, OnePlus has once again adopted the familiar design of the OnePlus 15 flagship, with the camera deco being the most recognisable element. Located at the top-left corner of the rear panel, the square-shaped island gives the phone a distinctive identity and a clean overall aesthetic. The handset can easily be mistaken for one of its more premium siblings, and there are many of them now.

oneplus n6 review ndtv design OnePlus N6

We have OnePlus' latest smartphone in the Fresh Mint colourway, and, like the OnePlus 15R (review), it has a subtle pastel finish that isn't flashy by any means and looks nice. Its rear panel also has a nice matte texture, and it does an excellent job of keeping fingerprint smudges at bay. Overall, I think the OnePlus N6 feels slightly more premium than many glossy-backed rivals in this segment.

Now, I have to admit that the OnePlus's latest handset is a considerably massive smartphone. But despite its massive real estate, it does not feel bulky or awkward, like a brick. The weight distribution is evenly balanced, and the phone's flat side rails and softly rounded corners make it comfortable to hold for prolonged periods. However, I do think that navigating across the screen one-handed will prove challenging.

oneplus n6 review ndtv ports OnePlus N6

You will find the power and volume rockers on the right edge, while the USB Type-C port, a primary speaker grille, and the SIM tray are located at the bottom. OnePlus has provided full MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock and temperature durability, along with an IP65 dust- and water-resistant rating. This should give you proper peace of mind against sudden downpours or heavy spills.

OnePlus N6 Display: Fluid Motion with Thick Bezels

  • Size and resolution - 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 720 x 1,570 pixels
  • Refresh rate - 120Hz
  • Protection - NA

The OnePlus N6 features a 6.75-inch LCD screen and performs reasonably well. Colours appear vibrant without looking overly saturated, and viewing angles are respectable. During my time with it, the display quality remained decent for everyday content consumption. But as is the case with most LCD panels, the biggest compromise of the OnePlus N6's display is that blacks appear more grey than true black in darker scenes.

oneplus n6 review ndtv display OnePlus N6

Further, the bezels, particularly the thick bottom chin, also remind you that this is on the lower end of the mid-range segment.

I used the phone under Delhi's harsh midday sun, and the panel just about maintained decent visibility. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate also keeps scrolling fluid across apps and social media.

oneplus n6 review ndtv display 2 OnePlus N6

On the audio front, utilising the 400 percent Ultra Volume technology can result in an absolute blast of sound that easily cuts through a noisy room. However, I think the acoustic tuning lacks depth; the sound is treble-heavy, leaving bass lines noticeably thin.

OnePlus N6 Performance and Software: For Everyday Use

  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
  • Memory - Up to 6GB (RAM), 128GB (Storage)
  • Software - Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • Updates Promised - 2 Years OS + 3 Years Security Patches

Powering the OnePlus N6 is the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It is by no means the most powerful SoC in the mid-range segment. Daily usage is largely smooth. My day usually involves browsing social media, messaging, streaming a couple of videos in between lunch, and juggling between a handful of other apps. All of this rarely caused the phone to break a sweat.

However, boot up a game, and it becomes apparent that OnePlus has not designed the N6 for gaming but for everyday tasks. I played Genshin Impact, and it defaulted to the lowest settings. While I was ultimately able to bump it up to medium settings, there was significant frame skipping, and the experience was not enjoyable. The phone also warmed up noticeably during extended gaming sessions. That said, you will be able to run casual, non-graphics-intensive games fairly well.

Benchmarks OnePlus N6 Realme 15T
Display Resolution HD+ FHD+
Chipset Dimensity 6360 Apex (6nm) Dimensity 6400 Max (6nm)
AnTuTu v10 6,05,149 5,55,544
PCMark Work Performance 3.0 7,964 10,526
Geekbench 6 Single 782 810
Geekbench 6 Multi 1,989 2,083
Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 1,069 1,037
Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 479 485
3DM Wild Life 1,311 1,373
3DM Wild Life Unlimited 1,286 1,357
3DM Steel Nomad Light NA 152

The software experience, however, is a massive saving grace. I have been praising OnePlus' OxygenOS 16 as one of the cleanest Android implementations in the industry for quite some time, and the N6 impressed me on a similar front. UI animations feel remarkably polished, and system navigation stayed smooth throughout my time with the phone.

However, I have to admit that I have only tested the 6GB variant of the handset. OnePlus has also introduced the N6 in a 4GB model, and it remains to be seen whether such a limited amount of RAM in 2026 will be able to handle all that OxygenOS 16 has to offer for a prolonged period of time.

oneplus n6 review ndtv os OnePlus N6

In the mid-range segment, bloatware like Hot Apps and Hot Games can be found on virtually every phone, but it isn't the case with the N6. There are very few pre-installed apps that you would call bloatware. OnePlus has also committed to two major Android updates and three years of security patches, which is decent at this price.

OnePlus N6 Cameras: Decent But Not Versatile

  • Rear - 50-megapixel
  • Front - 8-megapixel

The OnePlus N6 relies on a straightforward camera setup centred on a 50-megapixel primary sensor, delivering consistent results rather than relying on software processing. Daylight shots are detailed, colours appear natural, and the dynamic range is respectable for the segment. I did not notice any excessive sharpening in the images, so the shots turned out to be generally pleasing straight out of the camera.

OnePlus N6 camera samples (tap to expand)

Low-light photography, however, is understandably less impressive. Noise becomes visible in darker environments, while finer details also begin to soften. There is no optical stabilisation either, so you will need really steady hands to capture the perfect sunset snapshot.

The omission of an ultra-wide camera is somewhat disappointing. While most ultra-wide sensors in this segment aren't exceptional, I think having the option would certainly have made the N6 more versatile.

Portraits usually show acceptable edge detection, though I noticed some inconsistency in foreground and background separation.

The 8-megapixel selfie camera captures fairly accurate skin tones and enough detail for social media uploads. On the video recording front, the OnePlus N6 tops out at 1080p 60fps. Here, electronic image stabilisation (EIS) does a respectable job for casual videos. However, this is not a phone I would recommend for content creators.

OnePlus N6 Battery Life: The Main Attraction

  • Battery Capacity - 8,000mAh
  • Wired Charging - 45W
  • Wireless Charging - No
  • Included in the Box - Yes

This is where the OnePlus N6 truly separates itself from most smartphones, not just those in its segment. The enormous 8,000mAh cell can last through the day even with heavy use, which usually involves navigation, a few snapshots, some gaming, social media scrolling, and messaging. I consistently finished the day with plenty of charge remaining. Casual users could comfortably stretch the phone to nearly two full days between charges.

oneplus n6 review ndtv battery OnePlus N6

Charging speeds are respectable, too. OnePlus' 45W SuperVOOC is not the fastest charging solution out there, but it does a decent job of juicing up the massive battery pack in about an hour and 20 minutes.

OnePlus N6 Verdict

The OnePlus N6 is not the most powerful phone in its segment, and fortunately, it does not pretend to be either. The display comes with expected compromises; the base variant has only 4GB of RAM, which makes gaming performance merely passable, and the camera system lacks versatility. Despite this, I don't think OnePlus set out to build another specifications-first smartphone.

Instead, the N6 is built around practicality, offering the confidence that I won't have to worry about charging it before heading out. Pair that with a clean software experience, dependable camera system and solid durability, and you ultimately end up with a phone that quietly gets the fundamentals right.

More importantly, the N6 justifies why OnePlus needed another series in its portfolio. The Nord lineup already caters to buyers chasing better displays, cameras, and performance. The N6, on the other hand, targets those who want a reliable smartphone that lasts as long as possible on a single charge without sacrificing the software experience.

So, if battery life ranks above everything else on your priority list, the OnePlus N6 makes a compelling case for itself.

OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus N6, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 Price in India, OnePlus N6 India Launch, OnePlus N6 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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