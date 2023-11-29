OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has received a price cut in India. The price of the Nord series smartphone has been slashed by Rs. 2,000 in the country. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was launched in India in June in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment and it runs on a Snapdragon 782G SoC. It sports a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 packs a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India (revised)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G's price in India has been reduced by Rs. 2,000. The handset is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was initially launched at Rs. 26,999. The top-end model with 12GB RAM +256GB storage is available for Rs. 27,999, down from Rs. 28,999. It is available in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer shades. The new price tag is currently showing up on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset with an Adreno 642L GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and EIS support. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G packs 256GB storage that supports expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. It features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR blaster, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.