OnePlus 12 launch date has been moved forward, now set to go official in China on December 5. It was earlier said that the phone will be unveiled during the company's 10th-anniversary celebrations. Just days before the official debut, OnePlus has provided high-quality images revealing the design of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The official renders confirm the leaked schematics and renders we've seen over the past few weeks. The OnePlus 12 features a hole-punch display design and has a triple camera setup at the rear with the Hasselblad branding.

Just a day after teasing Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options (translated from Chinese) for the OnePlus 12, OnePlus has unveiled the official look of the handset via Weibo. The renders show a punch-hole cutout in the display to house the selfie camera. It has curved edges and narrow bezels all around the display. At the rear, the handset is seen with a circular camera module with the Hasselblad logo in the middle.

OnePlus 12

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The images shared by the brand show a similar design to its predecessor — OnePlus 11, which was launched in China in January. As you can see, the previously leaked renders from Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) and others appear to have been mostly accurate.

OnePlus 12 will no wlaunch in the Chinese market on December 5 at 2:30pm local time (12:0pm IST) following the company's 10th anniversary celebrations on the preceding day. OnePlus is currently taking pre-reservations for the phone via its official online store and JD.com. It could see a global launch in January.

The upcoming OnePlus 12 will pack a BOE's ProXDR display with 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in China with a 2K resolution display to receive A+ certification from DisplayMate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will include an in-built new generation X-axis motor for gaming. It is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. Further, it will include a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

