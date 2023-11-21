OnePlus Buds Pro 2 true wireless (TWS) earphones with adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature and IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance were launched in India in early February. Now, the Chinese electronics brand is reportedly working on the new OnePlus Buds 3 as the next iteration in the OnePlus Buds family. Ahead of any official confirmation, references about the earbuds have allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The listing suggests a 520mAh battery on the earphones case.

The purported OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds were spotted (via Slashleaks) on the FCC database with model number E509A. The listing suggests that the earbuds would offer a 520mAh battery case with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support. Each earbud could have a 58mAh battery. The concept sketches on the website align with previously leaked renders. The OnePlus Buds 3 look similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. They are seen with silicone ear tips.

Additionally, a report by MySmartPrice has shared screenshots of the purported listing of E509A on the BIS website. The listing dated October 10, 2023, does not reveal any specifications of the unannounced audio device but hints at its imminent arrival in the Indian market.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Buds 3 are said to offer 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. They are said to come with Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast pair connectivity. They could get dual connection support and might offer an IP55-rated build. Each earbud is tipped to provide up to 9 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. They might offer up to 33 hours of battery life along with the case.

OnePlus has not revealed any details about the OnePlus Buds 3 yet. They are speculated to go official alongside the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.