Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Buds 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon

OnePlus Buds 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon

OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds were allegedly spotted on the FCC database with model number E509A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 14:58 IST
OnePlus Buds 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds 3 could be in the works
  • OnePlus has not revealed any details about the OnePlus Buds 3 yet
  • OnePlus Buds 3 will offer 48dB ANC support
Advertisement

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 true wireless (TWS) earphones with adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature and IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance were launched in India in early February. Now, the Chinese electronics brand is reportedly working on the new OnePlus Buds 3 as the next iteration in the OnePlus Buds family. Ahead of any official confirmation, references about the earbuds have allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The listing suggests a 520mAh battery on the earphones case.

The purported OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds were spotted (via Slashleaks) on the FCC database with model number E509A. The listing suggests that the earbuds would offer a 520mAh battery case with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support. Each earbud could have a 58mAh battery. The concept sketches on the website align with previously leaked renders. The OnePlus Buds 3 look similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. They are seen with silicone ear tips.

Additionally, a report by MySmartPrice has shared screenshots of the purported listing of E509A on the BIS website. The listing dated October 10, 2023, does not reveal any specifications of the unannounced audio device but hints at its imminent arrival in the Indian market.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Buds 3 are said to offer 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. They are said to come with Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast pair connectivity. They could get dual connection support and might offer an IP55-rated build. Each earbud is tipped to provide up to 9 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. They might offer up to 33 hours of battery life along with the case.

OnePlus has not revealed any details about the OnePlus Buds 3 yet. They are speculated to go official alongside the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were launched in India in February with a price tag of Rs. 11,999.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks, comfortable fit
  • IP55 water and dust resistance
  • Good battery life, Qi wireless charging
  • Detailed, exciting, engaging sound
  • Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC Bluetooth codec support
  • Bad
  • Needs a OnePlus or Oppo smartphone for best performance
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones review
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds 3 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Buds Pro 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  2. OpenAI Staff Threaten Mass Exodus to Microsoft, Demand Board's Resignation
  3. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  4. Nothing Pulls Its iMessage App for Nothing Phone 2 From Google Play Store
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  6. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Honor 100 Series Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Apple Might Stick With 60Hz Displays for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus
  9. Apple May Improve iPhone 16 Pro Battery Thermals By Using This Material
  10. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon
  2. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  3. Australia Stock Exchange Hires TCS to Rebuild Software After Ditching Blockchain-Based Effort
  4. Apple Working on iPad Mini Upgrade With Larger 8.7-Inch OLED Screen: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 11 Pro Will Run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Teased to Offer Free Battery Replacement Plan
  6. Gmail Update to Add Dedicated Unsubscribe Button for Promotional Emails on Android: Report
  7. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Battery With Metal Shell Spotted Online, Could Offer Improved Heat Dissipation
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Receiving One UI 6 Update Based on Android 14
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Show Growth Despite Several Altcoins Seeing Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »