OnePlus Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary; OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Said to Be Best-Selling Phone on Amazon in 2023

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is claimed to be the best-selling smartphone by volume across all price segments on Amazon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus One was dropped in 2014
  • OnePlus is hosting a 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23
  • OnePlus is celebrating its tenth anniversary in India
OnePlus is all set to host its 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23 in India to unveil the flagship OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Ahead of the big launch event, the Chinese smartphone brand is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in India and partnership with Amazon. It also pointed out the impressive sales growth achieved by the OnePlus 11R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphones on Amazon India. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 11R 5G emerged as the best-selling Android premium smartphone in the Rs. 30,000 price segment on Amazon this year.

Through a press note on Wednesday, (December 20) OnePlus announced its 10 year anniversary. The company also spoke about its 10 year partnership with Amazon India. It said that the OnePlus 11R 5G came out as the best-selling Android premium smartphone by volume in the Rs. 30,000 price segment on Amazon in 2023. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is claimed to have emerged as the best-selling smartphone by volume across all price segments on the e-commerce website.

OnePlus 11R 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched in February with an initial price tag of Rs. 39,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, in contrast, was unveiled in April with a starting price of Rs. 19,999. It runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

OnePlus made its entry into the country in 2014 with the debut of the OnePlus One. Since then, Amazon has been the exclusive e-commerce partner for the company. The Pete Lau-led brand says it has sold more than 12 million smartphones across 98.9 percent of pin codes in the country via the e-commerce partner since its inception.

To mark the anniversary, OnePlus is hosting a 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event in New Delhi on January 23. The launch event will see the debut of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. The former is already available in the Chinese market.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment

 
 





