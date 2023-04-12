Opera added a free inbuilt VPN (virtual private network) in its mobile browser for Android back in 2019. Years later, the company is now rolling out the free VPN feature on Opera browser for iOS as well. This would allow iPhone and iPad users to browse the Web privately without any additional extensions. With the latest addition, Opera claims that it became the first Web browser to offer a free inbuilt VPN across Android, Mac, Linux, Windows, and iOS platforms. Opera for iOS is also getting other upgrades including the Bookmarks feature with Speed Dial and a new Live Score.

Opera on Wednesday announced the addition of free VPN to the Opera browser for iOS via a blogpost. This service debuted in its mobile browser for Android back in 2019. The latest update allows iPhone and iPad users to access the Web while ensuring online security and anonymity by creating a private network from a public Internet connection.

iOS users can turn on the VPN from the hamburger menu on the homepage. This is claimed to encrypt VPN traffic and keep the IP address private. The new native VPN service is free to use and does not come with any attached log management condition. Also, there are no additional extensions required to avail the service.

Opera claims that it keeps the anonymity of the user and ensures that the browser does not collect any personal data or information related to browsing history or originating network address of users.

The free VPN is already available on different platforms including Opera for Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android. With the latest addition, Opera states that it has become the first Web browser to provide VPN across all major platforms free of charge.

The new feature is currently available to some users for early access, and the company is expected to complete the full rollout in the coming weeks.

Besides the free VPN service, the Opera browser for iOS is also getting multiple new features. A Bookmarks feature for organising online activities is also rolling out. It comes with a Speed Dial facility that allows users to instantly access pages or sites. Also, there is a new Live Score feature that would display scoreboards of the day's matches on the browser's homepage.

Opera for iOS also offers a Fast Action Button that helps to organise all navigation tools within a thumb's reach. My Flow enables file sharing between phones, tablets, and computers and the browser's Crypto Wallet allows users to keep track of their digital assets at all times.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.