Opera One Browser has received a major overhaul on the iOS platform, the company announced on Tuesday. The browser was first unveiled last year but was in beta testing in recent months. It brings a new web experience courtesy of redesigned elements while also offering features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Users can choose between different navigation styles and take advantage of the new carousel view on iPhone.

Opera first announced plans for the development of an AI-powered alternative to Safari in January and it is now here, following the implementation of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) in March.

Opera One Browser for iPhone Features

In a blog post, Opera announced that its new browser for iOS comes equipped with Aria, the company's AI assistant. It is claimed to make an easy job of tasks such as web searches, and text and image generation. Google DeepMind's Imagen2 text-to-image model powers its image generation capabilities. Instead of traditional typing, users can speak their queries as the browser supports voice input.

Redesigned Opera One Browser for iOS

Opera One browser can adapt to websites by matching the colour of the top and bottom status bars. Additionally, it also comes with a new carousel which integrates news, live scores, and product tips into the wallpaper background. Opera says its new browser provides a complete view of the webpage when scrolling by hiding the top and the bottom navigation bars.

The company has introduced a new feature dubbed Bottom Search. As the name suggests, it places the search bar in the bottom panel for easy one-handed use. Users can choose between three navigation styles: Standard Navigation, the Fast Action Button, or Bottom Search. It also claims to make searching on the web easier by providing smart suggestions and predictive keywords.

Furthermore, users can take advantage of the new swipe-to-search gesture that opens up a search bar by simply swiping down – a method used to access Spotlight search on the iPhone. The updated web browser can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its availability on iPhone.