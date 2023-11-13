Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo A2 has been launched in China as the latest budget handset from the brand. The new Oppo A-series smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Oppo A2 flaunts a 6.72-inch LTPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and has a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the rear. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and carries an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.
Price of the Oppo A2 is set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It is currently available for purchase in China in Ice Crystal Violet, Jinghai Black, and Qingbo Emerald (translated from Chinese) colour options via the Oppo store.
Details about the availability of the Oppo A2 in other markets, including India, is yet to be confirmed.
The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A2 sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 680nits of peak brightness, and 91.4 screen-to-body ratio. The display is rated to deliver up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G57 MC2. Using the virtual RAM feature the onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB. The handset packs up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage.
Oppo A2 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 77-degree field of view, along with a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.
Connectivity options on the Oppo A2 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature. The handset also offers an IP54 rating.
The Oppo A2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It measures 165.6x76x7.9mm and weighs 193 grams.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement