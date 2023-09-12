Technology News

Oppo Tipped to Introduce Free Battery Replacement Programme Starting With Oppo A2 Pro 5G

Oppo A2 Pro 5G is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2023 12:10 IST
Oppo Tipped to Introduce Free Battery Replacement Programme Starting With Oppo A2 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: China Telecom

Oppo A2 Pro 5G is tipped to come with 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo A2 Pro 5G is expected to go official this week
  • The battery replacement policy could be announced alongside the handset
  • Oppo A2 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Oppo is tipped to announce a new free battery replacement service for its users soon. With the help of this programme, Oppo smartphone users might be able to get the batteries of their mobile phones replaced for free if needed. The upcoming Oppo A2 Pro 5G is expected to emerge as the first beneficiary of this initiative. The handset is expected to debut in the Chinese market on September 15. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Oppo will soon introduce a battery replacement initiative that will provide free battery replacements within a four-year timeframe. According to the tipster, the upcoming Oppo A2 Pro 5G will be the first handset to benefit from this programme.

Another prominent tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese) corroborates this rumour and states that If the battery health percentage drops below 80 percent within the duration of four years then Oppo will replace the battery under the after-sales service. He says that the policy will be announced alongside the Oppo A2 Pro 5G.

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G has been in rumours for quite some time now. The handset earlier appeared on China Telecom's website and TENAA listing which suggested a possible launch date of September 15.

Oppo A2 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and could be offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It might get an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies as well. Oppo is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A2 Pro 5G.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A2 Pro

Oppo A2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A2 Pro 5G, Oppo A2 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 2 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update; Brings New Compass Widget, Zomato Glyph Progress
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Sued by More Writers for Copyright Infringement Over AI Training
Oppo Tipped to Introduce Free Battery Replacement Programme Starting With Oppo A2 Pro 5G
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spigen Leaks the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Ahead of Apple's Event
  2. Realme 5G Sale Is Live in India; Discounts Up to Rs. 12,000
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Vivo T2 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  5. OnePlus 12R Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped
  6. Amazon Upcoming Sale: Offers, Discounts, Sale Dates, Best Deals and More
  7. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale: Sale Dates, Offers, Discounts & More Details
  8. How to Watch Apple's ‘Wonderlust’ Event Livestream and What to Expect
  9. Nokia G42 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Eating Sun-Like Star in Nearby Galaxy
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Tipped to Introduce Free Battery Replacement Programme Starting With Oppo A2 Pro 5G
  2. iPhone 15 Pro With Action Button Leaked via Spigen Case Hours Ahead of 'Wonderlust' Launch Event
  3. Starfield Will Get Official Mod Support in 2024, Bethesda Confirms
  4. Honor 90 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 14 India Launch
  5. Bitcoin Price Dip Continues; Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Including Ether Fall Amid Increasing Volatility
  6. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Sued by More Writers for Copyright Infringement Over AI Training
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update; Brings New Compass Widget, Zomato Glyph Progress
  8. Realme 5G Sale Brings Up to Rs. 12,000 Discounts on Smartphones: All Details
  9. Apple Renews Qualcomm Deal to Cover iPhone Launches Till 2026 in Sign Its Own Modem Chip Isn’t Ready
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro Series to Launch in September; Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Run on Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.