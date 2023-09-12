Oppo is tipped to announce a new free battery replacement service for its users soon. With the help of this programme, Oppo smartphone users might be able to get the batteries of their mobile phones replaced for free if needed. The upcoming Oppo A2 Pro 5G is expected to emerge as the first beneficiary of this initiative. The handset is expected to debut in the Chinese market on September 15. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Oppo will soon introduce a battery replacement initiative that will provide free battery replacements within a four-year timeframe. According to the tipster, the upcoming Oppo A2 Pro 5G will be the first handset to benefit from this programme.

Another prominent tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese) corroborates this rumour and states that If the battery health percentage drops below 80 percent within the duration of four years then Oppo will replace the battery under the after-sales service. He says that the policy will be announced alongside the Oppo A2 Pro 5G.

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G has been in rumours for quite some time now. The handset earlier appeared on China Telecom's website and TENAA listing which suggested a possible launch date of September 15.

Oppo A2 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and could be offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It might get an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies as well. Oppo is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A2 Pro 5G.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.