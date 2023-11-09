Oppo announced that it has entered into a partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the next generation of HyperTone camera systems in 2024. The new imaging system will debut on the flagship Oppo Find X7 series. The HyperTone camera systems includes HyperTone all main camera system, HyperTone image engine, and HyperTone ProXDR display. The HyperTone camera system was initially included in the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find N3 foldable. Oppo's upcoming Reno 11 series and OnePlus 12 are also expected to feature the same image system.

Oppo during its Imaging Strategic Communication and Paris Film Festival (translated from Chinese) on Thursday (November 9) announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Hasselblad towards the development of the next generation of HyperTone camera systems in 2024. The imaging system is claimed to begin a new era in computational photography. It will initially arrive in future Find series flagships starting with Oppo Find X7 smartphones. The company has also showcased the imaging capabilities of the new system.

The HyperTone camera system was initially employed in the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find N3 foldable. This imaging technology incorporates several technical elements including HyperTone all main camera system, HyperTone image engine, and HyperTone ProXDR display. The all main camera system is claimed to ensure high image qualities for all focal lengths in both day and night. The HyperTone image engine is said to improve detailing and enhance clarity by 30 percent while reducing noise by 60 percent by using AI RAW fusion.

The HyperTone Camera System comes with a HyperTone ProXDR display. It can record the brightness of 12 million pixels and unlock up to eight times more dynamic range on-screen. Further, Oppo promises that Hasselblad Portrait Mode will see improvements by offering more accurate skin tones.

Oppo's upcoming Reno 11 lineup and OnePlus 12 might also feature the new image system.

