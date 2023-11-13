Oppo Reno 11 series has been the subject of several leaks and speculation. It was earlier rumoured that Oppo could unveil the new Reno 11 series on November 23. However, a tipster now claims that the launch of the Oppo Reno 11 lineup has been delayed and it will now take place in December. Separately, renders of the upcoming Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro have surfaced online, along with their specifications. The vanilla model is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood, while the Oppo Reno 11 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the specifications of Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro on Weibo. The Reno 11 Pro is tipped to get a hole punch style display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM. It is said to carry the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model could pack a Sony IMX890 main camera, a Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom. It is likely to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charging support. Further, it could include an X-axis motor and stereo dual speakers. The handset is tipped to weigh 190 grams.

As per the tipster, the Oppo Reno 11 will also have a curved display with a hole punch cutout at the centre to house the selfie sensor. The vanilla model is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. It might get a LYT600 main camera, Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It is said to pack a 4800mAh battery with 67W charging support and could weigh 184 grams.

Meanwhile, Chinese tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese) has shared alleged renders of the vanilla Oppo Reno 11. The renders indicate a similar design language to that of the Oppo Reno 10. It is seen in green and white shades with curved edges. The handset is seen with a triple rear camera setup with the cameras aligned vertically in two ring-shaped modules alongside a dual-tone LED flash. Further, the tipster also repeats that the Oppo Reno 11 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 11 Pro could come equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Further, a report by Gizmochina citing some tipsters claims that the launch of the Oppo Reno 11 series would take place in December. The lineup was earlier speculated to break cover on November 23.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.